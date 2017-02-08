High-five Cibulkova hopes to deal with new pressure

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

High-five Cibulkova hopes to deal with new pressure

Slovakian followed up career-best year with disappointing start in Australia

Image Credit: Supplied
Dominika Cibulkova had a super 2016 season, during which her ranking soared to fifth after winning in Katowice, Eastbourne, Linz and Singapore, while reaching finals in Acapulco, Madrid and Wuhan.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dominika Cibulkova is looking to kick-start her season at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, February 19 to March 4.

The 27-year-old Slovakian WTA Tour final winner suffered a disappointing Australian campaign, winning only four of her seven matches in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

But her confidence remains high following a career-best 2016 season, during which her ranking soared to fifth after winning in Katowice, Eastbourne, Linz and Singapore, while reaching finals in Acapulco, Madrid and Wuhan.

But with success comes added pressure.

“This is my highest ranking,” said the World No.5. “Yeah, you can feel the expectation and the pressure. This is something I’m trying to deal with. You know, I’m first time in this situation, but I have my rituals, what I do during the match, and I just want to focus on tennis, you know, on the tactics. You put away the wrong thoughts you have on the court, like, I should win, or, I don’t want to lose. You just put it away, and you focus on the right things.”

Cibulkova will be determined to improve her record in Dubai. She failed to qualify on her Dubai debut in 2007, had to retire during her third round match in 2009 and she lost to Caroline Wozniacki in the second round in 2010. In the following three years she failed to win a match, having to retire again in 2012. But now she returns to Dubai for the first time since 2013 as a potential champion.

She’s part of a field that includes seven of the world’s top 10, headed by World No. 2 and two-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber; last year’s US Open finalist and World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova; French Open champion Garbine Muguruza; three-time Dubai finalist and double Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and recent Sydney winner Johanna Konta.

Action gets underway with the WTA event on February 19, followed by the 25th staging of the ATP World Tour event from February 27. The ATP line-up includes world No. 1 Andy Murray; Australian Open champion and seven-time Dubai winner Roger Federer; Dubai defending champion, winner of three Grand Slams and World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka; two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych and World No. 9 Gael Monfils.

Tickets are available from the box office at Dubai Tennis Stadium, from 9am to 9pm daily. Tickets are also available online through http://www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/en/tickets.

For further information visit www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGNCaroline Wozniacki
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
French Open
follow this tag on MGNFrench Open
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGNAustralian Open
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGNAngelique Kerber
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGNTomas Berdych

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
French Open
follow this tag on MGN
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Belgium and UAE ‘A’ start on a winning note

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system