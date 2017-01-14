For Serena, tennis comes first before engagement

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

For Serena, tennis comes first before engagement

Women’s great admits to being ‘selfish’ as she attempts to overtake Graf

Image Credit: Reuters
Serena Williams speaks during a news conference ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: A glowing Serena Williams said she’s so focused on trying to win another Grand Slam title she hasn’t let her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian sink in.

The American powerhouse broke the news of her impending nuptials with a poem in late December on her verified Reddit account, revealing that the 33-year-old went down on one knee during a trip to Rome.

But as she attempts to break Steffi Graf’s Open era-record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles at Melbourne Park, Williams isn’t allowing her personal life to interfere with her preparations.

“I’ve said from the beginning, I just didn’t want to think about it until after Australia because Grand Slams mean a lot to me,” she said on Saturday.

“It’s almost a little unreal right now because I haven’t taken it in. I’m being rather selfish and focused on my career.”

Williams did say being engaged was “really great”, but she insisted tennis was her current priority as she sizes up a difficult first-round clash against Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic — in forecast sweltering heat.

“I won’t allow it to sink in because I’m so focused. I’m really focused on training, cardio, all kinds of stuff,” said the 35-year-old.

“Now I’m on the road, already back at work. I don’t want to get too happy because I want to stay focused.”

Seeded two, Williams, who lost the top world ranking to Angelique Kerber last year, has her work cut out if she is to go one better than Graf.

If she gets past Bencic, she could then encounter either in-form Briton Johanna Konta, who won the lead-up Sydney International on Friday, or sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova in the quarter-finals.

Williams has barely played since the US Open last September due to injury. Her build-up to the Australian Open was far from ideal when she was bundled out of the Auckland Classic last week in the second round.

Despite the setback, the six-time winner remains confident.

“I’ve been spending so much time on the court,” she said of Melbourne Park. “It feels really good to be back, just hitting on Rod Laver (Arena), hitting on all the stadiums, it’s a good feeling. I love it here.”

Bencic, a former world number seven who is coached by Martina Hingis’ mother Melanie Molitor, will be a big test.

The Swiss starlet made the fourth round last year before injuries derailed her season and she has a 1-1 record with Williams, winning their last encounter in the Toronto semi-finals in 2015.

“It’s never easy for me. So I always go out there, and all I can do is do my best,” said Williams. “I didn’t come here to lose in the first round, or the second round, or at all.

“If I can play the way I’ve been practising, it will be fine. I know she’s been playing well, so it will be good for both of us.”

Despite her recent lack of time on court, nobody is writing off Williams, who is renowned for her fighting qualities.

She entered the Australian Open last year under an injury cloud having played only a handful of matches, yet went on to make the final before a shock defeat to Kerber.

Melbourne Park has been a happy hunting ground. She claimed her first Australian Open title way back in 2003, beating elder sister Venus in the final.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGNAngelique Kerber

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGN
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir