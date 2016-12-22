Mobile
Fit Federer raring for strong comeback in 2017

Swiss star, training in Dubai, vows to give his all for 18th Slam

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Roger Federer knows well how to make the best use of social media — and within minutes of going live through Periscope on Thursday, over 500,000 viewers had tuned in.

The Swiss ace, who had to cut short his 2016 season following a niggling knee injury, is currently in Dubai and in the final phase of his preparation with support staff before he embarks on the 2017 season with the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia.

“You guys haven’t heard much from me lately and I had just been in the tunnel trying to get ready for the next season. It is just a week to 10 days away and I can’t wait to get started,” said Federer in the broadcast as he was driving to the training venue.

Federer will be making an appearance at the Hopman Cup for the first time since 2002. The 17-time Grand Slam Champion, who won the Hopman Cup in 2001, will be teaming up with promising Swiss star Belinda Bencic.

Injury-plagued Federer revealed that it has been a testing time for him and the recovery process was at a snail’s pace at the beginning.

“Last six months have been very slow for me just trying to get back in shape. First three months was extremely slow and it was all about rehabbing the knee and giving it a sufficient break. Once that was done I could do a lot more running and fitness. I have probably been to tennis for two to three weeks,” said Federer, who was sporting a smart neon pink outfit, sweating it out with Frenchman and World No 15 Lucas Pouille while constantly interacting with his fans live.

“Today was one of my last training before I head for the Hopman Cup in Australia. I’m hitting with Pouille, who is an up and coming French player who made a move this year beating Rafael Nadal in the US Open in a thriller night session match. I have been practicing with him for a couple of weeks and helping each other and getting ready for next year,” said Federer, who dropped outside the World’s Top 10 for the first time in 14 years.

While most tennis pundits are already predicting an end to Federer’s era and that the next generation of players will take over, the man in the spotlight himself remains defiant. He heralded that he still has the fire within him to keep going.

“I missed the roars and coming to the matches and that’s something I can’t wait for. That’s why I have been training hard. Go deep in big tournaments and try and win,” said Federer, who assured one of his fans that he could even end up winning the 18th Grand Slam of his career.

“Eighteenth Grand Slam, it is going to be tough with lots of youngsters around now. But I will love to promise you that, I will give it all I have got,” said the 35-year-old.

 

