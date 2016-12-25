Federer wants tennis to boost doping fight

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Federer wants tennis to boost doping fight

Swiss master calls for zero-tolerance for match-fixing

Gulf News
 

London: Roger Federer has demanded greater investment in anti-doping programmes from the tennis authorities and called for more regular drug-testing.

Doping in tennis has been under scrutiny since former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova was given a two-year suspension in March — later reduced to 15 months on appeal — for taking the banned substance Meldonium, and Federer would like to see more of the sport’s wealth used to tackle the issue.

In a week when the Australian Open has increased prize money to a record total of pounds 29.4 million, tennis’s anti-doping annual budget of about $4 million (pounds 3.2 million) — paid for by the ITF, ATP, WTA and the four grand slam events — has been brought into sharp relief. Federer said: “It’s really hard for me to tell but with all the money we have in the sport, you would think they would have more funding for the anti-doping programme.

“That seems logical to me but maybe it’s not so logical to get that money because we’ve had some issues in the past but it’s not been all the time everywhere. But I would like to see more funding, no doubt about it, especially during the off season.

“I would like to see more funding for when the players work the hardest. I’ve always said it — the best way is that you get tested every, let’s say, quarter-final that you play in a tournament so you know there will be testers there when the prize money and the points go up.

“For the players’ minds, it will be a good thing to have, and for the off season you don’t want just a few countries to do their utmost and for other countries to never test. It needs to be across the board and that’s why I think internationally it needs a lot of funding.”

Federer also reiterated his belief that a zero-tolerance approach must be taken to match-fixing. He said: “We don’t like to see it and hear about it, but if it is there and it is real then we need to fix it as quickly as possible.”

Federer, who has been sidelined since the Wimbledon semi-final in July because of a knee injury, also praised Andy Murray for overhauling Novak Djokovic as world No.1. “I’m not surprised Andy did it because he’s won so many titles, and grand slams. That’s why I always expected him to be No. 1 at some point,” Federer said.

“I was surprised he finished the year as No. 1 because of Novak’s start but even more credit to Andy for not just being No. 1 but finishing as No. 1, because those are two separate things. Becoming No. 1 for a week or finishing a year as world No. 1 is a different animal, so I really respect in a big way that he was able to do it.”

Federer is coming to the end of a month-long training block in Dubai and will begin his comeback at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia early next month.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London 2016

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
follow this tag on MGNMaria Sharapova
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Maria Sharapova
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Goffin looking to break into top 10

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway