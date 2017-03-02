Mobile
Federer out, Donskoy has the last laugh

Former world number one Federer falls to gritty Russian in second round

  • Evgeny Donskoy (RUS), celebrates after winning against Roger Federer (SUI), during the second round match of DImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Roger Federer playing against Evgeny Donskoy, during the second round match of Dubai Duty Free Tennis ChampionImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • The crowd watching the match between Roger Federer (SUI) and Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) at the Dubai Duty Free TenniImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Roger Federer (SUI) reacts after losing to Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, aImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
 

Dubai: Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy pulled off his biggest career win with a stunning 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) upset of former world number one and seven-time champion Roger Federer to complete the quarter-final line-up for the Dubai Tennis Championships, late on Wednesday.

Fresh from his record 18th Grand Slam in Melbourne at the end of January, Federer started off well, but just couldn’t sustain his momentum as the 26-year-old Donskoy gleefully walked away with perhaps his biggest win to cut off Federer’s 8-0 winning record for the season.

Though starting off strongly, at times Federer hardly looked to be the player with 18 Grand Slam titles to his credit as the Russian took his chances with some impeccable shot-making to guarantee a quarter-final meeting with Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

