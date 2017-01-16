Mobile
Federer basks in ‘special moment’

Labours to second round as Djokovic, Nadal launch campaign

Image Credit: AP
Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a backhand return to Austria's Jurgen Melzer during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Seventeen-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer said it was a “special moment” to return to the big stage as he passed a first-round test at the Australian Open on Monday.

Federer, back in action after a six-month injury lay-off, downed his one-time junior rival Jurgen Melzer of Austria 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 2hr 6min on Rod Laver Arena.

The Swiss 17th seed will now play American qualifier Noah Rubin in the second round.

“A special moment walking out on the court. A special moment when you get to match point and when you win the match point,” Federer said of his comeback.

“I think those three components make it special when you’re coming back.

“It’s already great to just be here, trying to play with the guys. I’m happy with the more relaxed attitude and also the success came easier.”

Federer, at 35, is bidding to become the second oldest man in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title after Australian Ken Rosewall.

Asked about the constant debate about his eventual retirement, Federer said: “It doesn’t surprise me because I’ve been talking about retirement for seven years.

“Naturally that’s the perfect opening for people to ask that question yet again, think to themselves, ‘Why more?’ I get it. It’s fine. I’ll keep answering it.”

Federer, playing in his 69th major, has dropped to 17th in the world rankings after a knee injury restricted him to just seven Tour events last year.

Federer dropped out of the world’s top 10 rankings for first time in 734 weeks or over 14 years last November and his ranking is at its lowest position since May 2001.

He fell behind to an early break against Melzer in the opening set but once he gained his playing rhythm he broke back and then again in the 11th game.

Melzer, who grew up in the juniors with Federer, levelled the match taking the second set.

But the Swiss legend whipped through the third set in 28 minutes with the Australian crowd cheering his every winning point.

Federer finished off in style with two breaks of serve to run a convincing winner.

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic says he needs no reminder of the threat posed by Spain’s Fernando Verdasco as he begins his quest for a seventh title on Tuesday.

Djokovic saved five match points against Verdasco in the semi-finals in Doha this month before prevailing and going on to win the title by defeating arch rival Andy Murray in the final.

The impressive nature of the 29-year-old’s victory over Murray quickly put a lid on talk of a Djokovic decline but he will be wary of four losses to Verdasco.

“I can’t call it a nightmare draw. I just see it as a huge challenge. I hope I’ll be able to deliver,” Djokovic said of his 14th meeting with a player who owns a sledgehammer forehand.

“He has won against most of the top players. He’s not overwhelmed by the occasion. I hope I will not get to the stage where I have to defend match points.”

More serious questions have been asked about former champion Rafael Nadal who was beaten in round one by Verdasco last year.

Nadal, without a hardcourt title for three years, was plagued by injury last year and has slipped to ninth in the rankings.

Germany’s Florian Mayer, ranked 49, will be his first test as he sets off to Nadal to become the first man in the modern era and only the third man ever to win each of the four grand lam titles at least twice.

