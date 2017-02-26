Mobile
Family the buzzword for Swiss ace

Former world No. 1 totally committed to wife and four kids

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Family and friends are the two Fs in the life of former world number one Roger Federer and he puts in maximum to ensure his wife and kids get only the best.

“I think it is all a question of priorities,” he said.

“After spending 10 or 12 years on Tour, I had to get used to the kids. It could have been a huge mess with having four kids and travelling and all that sort of stuff can create a crazy situation. But now we are settled and we know how it works. It’s more down to organisation,” he added.

Federer and wife Mirka have two sets of identical twins, seven-year-olds Myla Rose and Charlene Riva and two-year-olds Leo and Lenny. “We’ve always had to organise ourselves more now. Quite honestly it’s wonderful this way and I wouldn’t want to be to be any other way. The good thing is that I’ve pictured myself playing tennis with having four kids, having a family and a wonderful wife like Mirka. I saw myself in a dream maybe winning Wimbledon as a joke, or when I looked at the players’ box I saw myself with the coach or something like that as a kid. So my life has definitely turned around in a big way,” he added.

Given his immense experience, one would wonder if Federer is keen on academy where he would impart knowledge to the next generation of players. For the time-being he is comfortable being coach to his kids.

“I guess I am like their coach. I am already coaching without knowing that I am doing so. I would always be very happy helping kids in Switzerland when it comes to sports, or mentor people. But I don’t think I will ever have an academy the size of Rafa [Nadal] that is set in his own village,” Federer said.

“In Switzerland we don’t build things like this. Besides, we have a federation that to me works quite well and I don’t want to compete with them either. But we will see how much I will be in tennis once I retire,” he added.

One thing that will surely take a major part of his time will be the Roger Federer Foundation that has been empowering under-privileged children in Africa and Switzerland towards better education. The foundation aims to reach a million children by 2018.

“I am really keen and eager to make a big change in peoples’ lives through my foundation. In Africa and in Switzerland we support projects associated with childhood education and poverty. That’s where we come in and that’s where I see myself spending more time [in the future],” Federer said.

