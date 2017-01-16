Mobile
Dubai tennis tickets on sale from January 17

Organisers encourage supporters to buy before briefs get all snapped up

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships go on sale from January 17 and fans are encouraged to buy well ahead of schedule.

Both World No. 1s Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber, along with seven-time Dubai champion Roger Federer and previous winners Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep and Agnieszka Radwanska are all vying for the title at Dubai Tennis Stadium from February 19 to March 4, with the women’s preceding the start of the men’s on February 27.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free, said: “This year we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the event, and again we have attracted an amazing line-up. With all the top players on court in the early rounds, fans can expect to watch world-class action every day and enjoy plenty of activities in the village.

“The tournament has gone from strength-to-strength over the years and the regular attendance of the best players in the world is testament of the growth and stature of the event. We are delighted to be hosting the players at what is set to be another fantastic fortnight of tennis here in Dubai.”

Ramesh Cidambi, chief operating officer of Dubai Duty Free and president of the event’s organising committee, said preparations were in full swing.

“Many of the Committee members have been involved in the Championships since its inception, and are delighted to be part of this historic milestone for the event,” said Cidambi. “This year will see a number of special events to celebrate the 25th anniversary, with a full programme to keep everyone entertained for the fortnight, both on court with brilliant tennis and off court with a range of new activities and entertainment.”

Salah Tahlak, tournament director and executive vice president of corporate services at Dubai Duty Free, added: “We are very much looking forward to this year’s Championships and are delighted to have such a great line-up of players including the World No. 1s in both the men’s and women’s game. We want our many tennis fans from around the world to enjoy this 25th running of the tournament and we expect there to be great excitement at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium throughout the tennis fortnight.”

Tickets for the event go on sale from the box office at the stadium from January 17 from 9am to 9pm daily. Grandstand ticket prices range from Dh75 for opening rounds to Dh700 for the finals, with season tickets also available. Individuals or companies can only purchase four tickets each.

Tickets are also available online at http://www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/en/tickets. For further information visit www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

