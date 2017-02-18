Dubai Tennis Championships wants to be no less than the best

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Tennis Championships wants to be no less than the best

All set for main draw action with organisers confident event will get even better with time

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Players Elina Svitolina, Anastasia Pavlyucenkova, Roberta Vinci, Elena Vesnina along with Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director, Donna Kelso, WTA Supervisor, and Abdul Rahman Falaknas, Vice President, Tennis Emirates, and other officials pose for the picture after the Draw Ceremony for Women’s Tennis
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The CEO of Dubai Duty Free has reiterated the airport retailer’s commitment in maintaining the Dubai Tennis Championships’ tag of being the best in the world for a long time to come.

Colm McLoughlin, who is also executive vice-chairman of Dubai Duty Free, owners and organisers of the annual two-week tennis extravaganza, vouched for the company’s commitment to maintaining the tournament’s position as one of the best in the world.

“The tournament is part and parcel of our operations at DDF and we want this event to be one of the best ones in the world,” McLoughlin told media at the customary draws ceremony held at The Majlis of the Dubai Tennis Stadium, on Saturday.

“At DDF, we have a staff presence in excess of 5,900 and I want to recognise their contribution to the success of this tournament,” he added.

In their very first year in 1993, the tournament won the ATP award for outstanding media relations. Since then, the annual event has claimed an astonishing 32 accolades including the ATP 500 World Tour Tournament of the Year Award 11 times.

Over the years, as many as 33 players who reached world number one at some stage of their careers, have played in Dubai. “We have been informed by the ATP and the WTA that the two weeks of tennis in 2016 were valued at $830 million [Dhs 3.05 billion], and that is a huge achievement,” McLoughlin said.

This year’s two weeks that start off with the WTA event from Sunday will see German star Angelique Kerber attempt to reclaim her world number one position from American Serena Williams. However, the German — who has stuttered with her form with early exits from the Australian Open and the Qatar Open earlier this week — will need to at least to make it to the final in Dubai to reclaim the top ranking.

Kerber’s first challenge in Dubai will be a face-off against former world number one Jelena Jankovic, provided the Serbian can get past another German player, Mona Barthel — one of three wild cards this year.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova — a finalist at the 2017 Qatar Open scheduled for later in the day on Saturday — may have to face fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova or Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic in the second round.

Third seed Dominika Cibulkova — who also made the semi-finals in Qatar — will be up against either Russian Ekaterina Makarova or one of the eight qualifiers who have come through.

Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland may run into a tough opponent in her second round as she takes on Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan or Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.

Tournament director Salah Tahlak announced the three players who have been given a wild card entry into the main draw — Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey, Peng Shuai of China and German Mona Barthel. “Each year it is always a challenge for us to hand over these wild cards to only the best players,” Tahlak said.

“This is in keeping with our strategy of being the best tournaments in the world,” he added.

Action will get under way with main round matches of the singles competition starting off at the Dubai Tennis Stadium from 11 am on Sunday.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGNAngelique Kerber

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGN
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

5 ways to win the fashion game at Ladies’ Night

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring