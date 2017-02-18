Dubai Tennis Championships wants to be no less than the best

Players Elina Svitolina, Anastasia Pavlyucenkova, Roberta Vinci, Elena Vesnina along with Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director, Donna Kelso, WTA Supervisor, and Abdul Rahman Falaknas, Vice President, Tennis Emirates, and other officials pose for the picture after the Draw Ceremony for Women’s Tennis

Dubai: The CEO of Dubai Duty Free has reiterated the airport retailer’s commitment in maintaining the Dubai Tennis Championships’ tag of being the best in the world for a long time to come.

Colm McLoughlin, who is also executive vice-chairman of Dubai Duty Free, owners and organisers of the annual two-week tennis extravaganza, vouched for the company’s commitment to maintaining the tournament’s position as one of the best in the world.

“The tournament is part and parcel of our operations at DDF and we want this event to be one of the best ones in the world,” McLoughlin told media at the customary draws ceremony held at The Majlis of the Dubai Tennis Stadium, on Saturday.

“At DDF, we have a staff presence in excess of 5,900 and I want to recognise their contribution to the success of this tournament,” he added.

In their very first year in 1993, the tournament won the ATP award for outstanding media relations. Since then, the annual event has claimed an astonishing 32 accolades including the ATP 500 World Tour Tournament of the Year Award 11 times.

Over the years, as many as 33 players who reached world number one at some stage of their careers, have played in Dubai. “We have been informed by the ATP and the WTA that the two weeks of tennis in 2016 were valued at $830 million [Dhs 3.05 billion], and that is a huge achievement,” McLoughlin said.

This year’s two weeks that start off with the WTA event from Sunday will see German star Angelique Kerber attempt to reclaim her world number one position from American Serena Williams. However, the German — who has stuttered with her form with early exits from the Australian Open and the Qatar Open earlier this week — will need to at least to make it to the final in Dubai to reclaim the top ranking.

Kerber’s first challenge in Dubai will be a face-off against former world number one Jelena Jankovic, provided the Serbian can get past another German player, Mona Barthel — one of three wild cards this year.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova — a finalist at the 2017 Qatar Open scheduled for later in the day on Saturday — may have to face fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova or Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic in the second round.

Third seed Dominika Cibulkova — who also made the semi-finals in Qatar — will be up against either Russian Ekaterina Makarova or one of the eight qualifiers who have come through.

Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland may run into a tough opponent in her second round as she takes on Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan or Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.

Tournament director Salah Tahlak announced the three players who have been given a wild card entry into the main draw — Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey, Peng Shuai of China and German Mona Barthel. “Each year it is always a challenge for us to hand over these wild cards to only the best players,” Tahlak said.

“This is in keeping with our strategy of being the best tournaments in the world,” he added.

Action will get under way with main round matches of the singles competition starting off at the Dubai Tennis Stadium from 11 am on Sunday.