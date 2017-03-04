Dubai hurray for Murray at long last

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai hurray for Murray at long last

World No.1 sweeps aside Verdasco for first triumph after six previous visits to the emirate

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Andy Murray of Great Britain holds up the trophy after winning against Fernando Verdasco of Spain, during the men’s finals at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, at Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Andy Murray became the first British champion at the Dubai Tennis Championships, capping the tournament’s silver jubilee celebrations with a lopsided 6-3, 6-2 win to deny Spaniard Fernando Verdasco his first major title on Saturday.

The winner walked away with a cheque for $523,330 (Dhs 1.92 million) and 500 Emirates ATP ranking points, while Verdasco pocketed $256,565 and 300 ranking points. Easing into a seventh final in his last eight tournaments and 14th final in his last 16, Murray came in as the overwhelming favourite given his 12-1 career record against Verdasco. With a house-full crowd cheering him along, the Briton managed to help himself to a first-ever Dubai crown in just 73 minutes after six previous visits.

“It’s great to win the first title of the season, but what makes this one special is that it is the first one for me in Dubai and I am winning it when the tournament is celebrating its silver jubilee,” Murray said.

“I’ve struggled a bit this week with all those rain delays. But then it has been the same for all the players. However, once I got going then it was difficult to stop me,” he admitted.

The final consisted of two distinct parts. The first set was well-contested and close while, in the second set, nothing that Verdasco did yielded fruit as Murray took complete control to blow away his opponent.

After exchanging early breaks, Verdasco broke a second time and held for a 3-1 lead. But Murray took the next five games with breaks in the sixth and eighth games to serve out the set 6-3 in 38 minutes.

The second set was a contrast of sorts with Murray coming up with the first break in the third game and then hold on love for 3-1. From then on it was one-way traffic with the 29-year-old world number one returning everything that his Spanish opponent sent across the net.

Dubai was Murray’s first stop after his disappointing fourth round exit at the Australian Open. He had opened the 2017 season though with a final in neighbouring Doha where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Verdasco was disappointed he could not lay his hands on his first-ever ATP-500 trophy after coming so far into the week. “I am obviously happy to be here, but when you come so far and have to beat a world number one then it’s quite a tough thing to ask,” he said.

Murray and Verdasco next head to the American hardcourt swing starting off with Indian Wells and Miami. “It’s going to be a long 16-hour flight and I am happy to go there with this sort of momentum,” the world number one said.

Shaikh Hasher Al Maktoum, director general, Dubai Information Department and president of Tennis Emirates, was the chief guest and presented the trophies to the new champions in the presence of Shaikh Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, president, Kuwait Tennis Federation; Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, vice-president, Tennis Emirates; Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free (DDF); Ramesh Cidambi, COO, DDF; tournament director Salah Tahlak, and Sinead El Sibai, senior vice-president, marketing, Dubai Duty Free.

 

Singles final: Andy Murray bt Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-2

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

I am going to remember it lifelong: Querrey

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job