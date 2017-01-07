Diminutive Davis walks tall in Auckland

American Lauren Davis in action against Croatia’s Ana Konjuh during the women’s singles final at the WTA Auckland Classic tournament in Auckland yesterday.

Auckland: Diminutive Lauren Davis pulled off the biggest win of her career Saturday, collecting her maiden WTA title with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Ana Konjuh in the Auckland Classic final.

It was third time lucky for the 23-year-old Davis, who lost the two other finals she has made in her six years on the Tour.

At 1.57 metres (5ft 2in), Davis is one of the smallest players but she more than compensated for her lack of height with her speed around the court which left 19-year-old Konjuh struggling to place winners.

The American broke Konjuh twice in the first set and three times in the second, finishing the match with her fifth break against the Croatian who is ranked 47 in the world, 14 places higher than Davis.

“It’s indescribable but it’s definitely an incredible feeling winning my first WTA title,” an elated Davis said.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for quite a few years ... I guess third time’s a charm.”

Konjuh, one of the rising stars of tennis and the only teenager ranked in the world top 50, was the favourite going into the final after the tournament’s big names, Serena and Venus Williams as well as Caroline Wozniacki all exited early.

Although the wind that Serena Williams complained about early in the week faded away, Konjuh was still erratic with her serve, with her first serve at a low 45 per cent and five double faults.

With Davis’s speed also forcing her into repeated unforced errors, the match was over in 71 minutes. “I thought it would be more of a battle,” Davis said, satisfied that her game plan had paid off.

“My game plan was to be aggressive and try and take control and open up the court.”