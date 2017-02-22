Mobile
Davis upbeat on future of US women’s game

Quarter-finalist on Dubai debut has big dreams along with 17 US women in top-100 rankings

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Lauren Davis of the US in action against Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the Dubai Tennis Stadium.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Fast-improving Lauren Davis is thrilled at the future prospects of American women’s tennis.

The 23-year-old Davis, who continued her dream debut in Dubai with her first win in three meetings against Russian Ekaterina Makarova for an entry in the quarter-finals, is one of 17 players from the US currently featuring in the top-100 of the WTA rankings.

The seasoned ones such as world number one Serena Williams and sister Venus (No.12) have managed to hold on to their own so far. But it is youngsters like Davis – now ranked No. 46 – along with others such as Madison Keys (No.9), CoCo Vandeweghe (No.20), Alison Riske (No.38), Christina McHale (No.43) and Sloane Stephens (No.52) who have shown a definite difference in American tennis for women.

“For sure, I don’t know how many exactly, but there’s quite a few American women in the top 100, which is — I think the most ever – it’s like a domino effect. It’s really great to see. We challenge each other and encourage each other and train with each other,” Davis told media.

Davis, who is bound to climb up when fresh rankings are announced next Monday, has had a solid start to the season while winning her first-ever WTA title in Auckland in January. However, a famous on-court incident way back in her debut year in 2011 in Charleston nearly put her back in her tennis dream.

Waiting to be interviewed for a corporate sponsor at the Family Circle Cup tournament in April 2011, Davis suffered severe head trauma after being struck by a piece of lighting and video equipment. After undergoing intensive treatment for the injury, the American sued the events company for damages in Berkeley County Court.

Nearly six years later, Davis could reflect: “I believe everything happens for a reason. I believe that happened for a reason. It was quite a while ago. I think 2011 it happened when I first turned pro. But it really only set me back like two-and-a-half months, so I don’t think it’s made much of a difference,” she noted.

Another incident, now deemed ‘funny’ by the player herself, followed two years later in 2013 when a wasp stung Davis on her backside during her defeat in three sets to Alize Cornet in their third round match at the Sony Open in Florida.

“Oh, my gosh. He thinks that’s so funny, my coach,” Davis recounted pointing to her coach Mark Schanerman at the back of the media room. “No, no, I know the picture is really funny. That’s funny. Yeah, but that hurt,” she smiled.

