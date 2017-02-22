Mobile
Daily Deuce: Angelique Kerber raises her game

WTA top seed takes in sweeping views of Dubai as she has Dinner in the Sky

  • Tennis player Angelique kerber takes dinner in the sky at Barsati ,Dubai MarinaImage Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
  • Tennis player Angelique kerber takes dinner in the sky at Barsati ,Dubai MarinaImage Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
  • Angelique KerberImage Credit: Jorge Ferrari
  • Angelique Kerber and other guests prepare to be hoistedup by a crane for Dinner in the Sky.Image Credit: Juergen Hasenkopf
  • Angelique Kerber and other guests prepare to be hoisted up by a crane for Dinner in the Sky.Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships WTA top seed Angelique Kerber got a bird’s eye view of the Dubai Marina on Monday, as she was joined by friends including WTA President Micky Lawler, for Dinner in the Sky.

Dinner in the Sky takes guests 50 metres up, suspended by a crane, to enjoy a meal. It’s a concept introduced 10 years ago in Belgium and Germany and since then, it’s popped up in more than 40 countries around the world.

Kerber beat wild card Mona Barthel on Tuesday evening. She is now eyeing a place in the DDF Tennis Championships finals on Saturday to regain her number one ranking from Serena Williams, a ranking she first achieved in September 2106 and held for twenty weeks. She will be playing Puerto Rican Monica Puig, who beat her at the 2016 Olympics final in Rio de Janeiro, this evening (Wednesday). “I am happy with the way I have played tonight. I need a few more matches and we will see how far we can go,” Kerber said after the match on Tuesday. “Tomorrow it will be a completely different match against Monica [Puig], and I will give off my best for sure.”

Tickets are still available on dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com

