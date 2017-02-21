Cibulkova aware of chinks in her armour

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cibulkova aware of chinks in her armour

Slovakian World No. 5 wants to get back on track before Indian Wells

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dominika Cibulkova hits a double-fisted backhandreturn to Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova on Tuesday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: World No. 5 Dominika Cibulkova knows what she needs to do to retain her flair and bounce back in women’s tennis.

Cibulkova’s misery at the hands of the lower-ranked Ekaterina Makarova continued as she went down in three sets in Dubai to the Russian, who is currently ranked 32 places below her. After winning the second set to be tied 1-1, the third-seeded Cibulkova squandered a 2-0 cushion in the third to allow her opponent to sweep the next six games and lose rather easily.

That defeat was even more disheartening as Cibulkova had fallen to Makarova in three tough sets that lasted nearly three hours in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

“Honestly, I did not have anything of that match [Australian Open] on my mind today. I think it was 99 per cent about me, about how I was 2-0 and 30-0 up and I lost it from such a winning position,” Cibulkova lamented.

“I think I wasn’t brave enough. I should have been better on the returns and on the winners. This is not the way forward for me. I simply lacked that killer instinct that I am known for so well,” she added.

The 27-year-old, who will return to Slovakia for a small break before turning her attention to the hard court season starting with Indian Wells and Miami in the US next month, insisted that she knew the way forward for her game.

“I know what I need to work on. I have to do the right things on court, and it is all about the mental part of the game,” she said.

“This is turning out to be a habit. At the Australian Open it was the same thing and then in St Petersburg too it was the same thing. I know what I have to work on. I have to get back on to the old track. Last year I was there and this year I do not have the confidence and I am not doing the right things. I am just not finishing matches,” Cibulkova added.

“Perhaps at this stage the only positive is that I am going home, and that I am looking forward to Indian Wells and Miami.”

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGNAustralian Open

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Daily Deuce: The hottest men on the tennis court

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen