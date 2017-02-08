Belgium to cross swords with UAE ‘B’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Belgium to cross swords with UAE ‘B’

The 23rd Nations Cup tennis to get underway at Al Nasr Leisureland from Thursday

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Belgium will commence the defence of their title when they take on UAE ‘B’, while Iran will face Syria in the opening round of the 23rd Nations Cup tennis at the Al Nasr Leisureland tennis courts Thursday.

Play is set to start at 4pm with the opening day seeing only two encounters in this annual tournament.

While the men’s competition has attracted ten teams, the response for the women’s event has been lukewarm with only three sides confirming so far. The ten teams in the men’s competition have been divided into two groups of five each, while the women’s contest will most likely be played on a round-robin format.

Belgium, Iran, Syria, Tunisia and UAE ‘B’ have been put in Group A, while Group B consists of the Philippines, Ukraine, UAE ‘A’, Norway and India.

All matches will follow the Davis Cup format of two singles and a doubles. Teams will have to seed their players and nominate them before start of play with the two singles matches. All singles matches will be best of three sets with the super tiebreaker introduced in the third set.

The UAE’s top player Omar Bahroozian is once again expected to lead the hosts’ campaign in this annual tournament. “We expect a tough contest in the men’s section as most of the teams look evenly balanced,” Anjum Zia from organisers Al Nasr Leisureland told Gulf News.

“However, in a competition of this nature anyone is capable of putting up a fight. Entry is free and we encourage the general public to come and cheer their teams along. This year’s tournament is just before the two weeks of the Dubai Tennis Championships, so that will be an added incentive for tennis lovers,” he added.

Last year, the combined team of Russia and Belarus walked away with the women’s crown, while Belgium claimed the men’s title. The Philippines ended at the losing end in both finals, going down 0-2 against the joint team of Russia and Belarus in the women’s event, while the men’s lost 1-2 against Belgium.

This annual tournament, held by Al Nasr Leisureland, is among the oldest competitions for teams in the country.

Groupings

Group A: Belgium, UAE ‘B’, Iran, Syria, Tunisia

Group B: Philippines, Ukraine, UAE ‘A’, Norway, India

Fixtures:

(February 9) Belgium x UAE ‘B’; Iran x Syria; Philippines x Ukraine; UAE ‘A’ x Norway

(February 10) Belgium x Syria; Iran x Tunisia; Philippines x Norway; UAE ‘A’ x India

(February 11) Iran x UAE ‘B’; Tunisia x Syria; UAE ‘A’ x Ukraine; India x Norway

(February 16) Finals

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Belgium and UAE ‘A’ start on a winning note

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE