Belgium set up final clash with Philippines

Belarus and Philippines to fight for women’s crown as 23rd Nations Cup set to conclude

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Belgium and Philippines ‘A’ set up an exciting clash for the final of the men’s division with identical wins at the 23rd Nations Cup tennis that concludes on Thursday.

Defending champions Belgium knocked off a hard-working UAE ‘A’ 2-1, while the Philippines secured a 2-1 win over Tunisia to set up a meeting in the final.

Young Spaniard Alvaro Beuno Gil, who is representing the UAE in this competition, gave the UAE ‘A’ a dream start when he fought back for a 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 win over Kenneth Cauwenbergh. However, former World No.154 Niels Desein chalked out an easy 6-1, 6-0 win over young Faris Al Janahi to bring the two teams on level terms.

In the decisive doubles match, Fahad Al Janahi and Gil could not match the more experienced pairing of Desein and Dries Depla as they went down 1-6, 5-7.

The Philippines — runners-up last year to Belgium — were the other team making it through to the final with an equally tough win against Tunisia.

Kirk Rebuyas became one of two unbeaten players in the competition so far — Belgian Desein is the other — winning his match 6-3, 6-2 against Hedi Bin Mlouka.

Amin Ghedira brought things on par with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 win over Francis Largo. Rebuyas and Josepen Serra then teamed up for a 6-1, 6-2 win over the Tunisian duo of Mlouka and Ghedira to book their second straight entry into the final.

Meanwhile, the women’s title was nearly decided with Belarus maintaining their unbeaten record with a 2-1 win over title contenders Serbia, while India secured their first-ever win with a 3-0 blanking of Philippines ‘B’. The women’s title will be decided with Belarus taking on Philippines ‘A’.

RESULTS

(Men’s) Belgium def. UAE ‘A’ 2-1; Philippines def. Tunisia 2-1

(Women’s) Belarus def. Serbia 2-1; India def. Philippines ‘B’ 3-0

