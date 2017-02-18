Mobile
Behroozian awaits DDF nod for doubles man

UAE’s top tennis player wants Madanchi as partner in qualifying after first-choice partner Magdas suffers injury

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE’s top player Omar Behroozian is waiting for a final nod from organisers of the Dubai Tennis Championships on his choice of a doubles partner for next week’s silver jubilee event.

Behroozian, who has been confirmed as one of the wild cards in the singles main draw at the Dubai Duty Free Men’s Open starting on Ferbuary 27. The 35-year-old, who first played for the national Davis Cup team in 1996, has requested the company of Iranian Amirvala Madanchi as his doubles partner during qualifying rounds next week.

At first, the UAE’s top player had decided to take Kuwaiti Abdullah Magdas as his partner. But the Kuwaiti has since suffered an Achilles injury that requires him to be out of action for the next four weeks.

“I would think Amirvala [Madanchi] is the best option for me as we team up in the doubles at tournaments locally. None of the other UAE tennis players would do for me as they are still in the development stages,” Behroozian told Gulf News.

“In addition, Abdullah has Kuwait’s Davis Cup encounter [in April] at the back of his mind and he doesn’t want to risk anything,” he added.

“Doubles is not exactly my strength, but I would still like to use this one match as a practice session before I play my singles in the main draw.”

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
