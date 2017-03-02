A tale of two stars

Evgeny Donskoy (RUS), celebrates after winning against Roger Federer (SUI), during the second round match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Dubai: Evgeny Donskoy will turn 27 on May 9. Going into his 101st match on the ATP World Tour, the Russian must have had some inclination as what to expect from one of the greatest tennis players.

And going into his second round match against Roger Federer, the Russian had just 11 Grand Slam appearances in his career — his best being Round Three exits at the Australian and US Open, both in 2013.

In contrast, the man opposite him is a legend starting with a record 18 Grand Slam crowns — the latest coming a little over a month back in Melbourne where he got past Rafael Nadal in five sets.

But Donskoy really didn’t care. He was all over the court, finding a response to anything being thrown at him by his esteemed opponent.

In fact, there were many who left the stadium after that first set went in favour of the Swiss ace.

Unlike Federer, the Russian had nothing to lose. And that made a huge difference even though Federer made a positive start with a win in straight sets looking very much possible. The 116th-ranked Donskoy had something up his sleeve as he fought off three match points in the second set tiebreak to draw level.

And then just when it looked as though Federer was once again in charge, Donskoy fought his way back from a 2-5 deficit to win the next four games poised to serve for the match at 6-5. Federer stayed strong and steady in the tiebreaker leading 5-1, when the Russian once again fought back to claim the next six points and along with it a famous victory and a slice of history as well.

Being at the top of one’s game definitely has its perks. But that’s only for the select few who can afford the luxury of being surrounded by a team of specialists that includes a coach or coaches, a hitting partner, a dietitian, a manager and a physio.

Donskoy was mentored by former Russian two-time Grand Slam champion Marat Safin, and his coach since 2014 has been Boris Sobkin, also the coach of former top-10 Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

For the record, Sobkin could not travel to Dubai this week. But he had two-time Dubai finalist Youzhny — whom he defeated in their first round meeting on Tuesday — in his corner cheering for him.

Ultimately, the Russian — who rose at a career high No. 65 way back in 2013 — had the entire centre court standing up and cheering for him on possibly his greatest achievement till date. Donskoy was lost for words, as much as his opponent was. “It was really tough in the beginning, because it was too much pressure. I mean, I felt it on myself, because it’s Roger, and I had never even practised with him. So it was tough,” Donskoy recalled.

“And that many people. I’m used to playing on centre court and many people, but Roger is different moment. And then, like, when you winning some games then you start to think, like, okay. I was saying to myself, like, do your legs lower, because if I stand up I getting so much mistake. That’s what I said to myself,” he added.

And in the end, the plan just worked as the underdog qualifier advanced to his biggest payday where he is assured of at least 90 ranking points and a cheque for $65,655 (Dh241,000). It may well go up to 180 points and $129,100, depending on how he fares against Lucas Pouille in the quarter-finals.