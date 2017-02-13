Bank Monaco still the favourites for EFG SATT

Action from the fourth leg of the EFG Sailing Arabi. The race goes from Muscat to Dubai via Sohar, Khasab, Abu Dhabi and Doha, and mixes five offshore legs with three in-port races.

Dubai: Sidney Gavignet’s absence from this year’s EFG Sailing Arabia — The Tour (EFG SATT) will make no difference to EFG Bank Monaco’s chances, according to Al Mouj skipper Christian Pontheiu.

Gavignet won three consecutive EFG SATT titles as skipper of Bank Monaco from 2014 to 2016, but a knee injury has put the Frenchman out of contention for a fourth straight win in the eight-boat 763 nautical mile race from Muscat to Dubai, which runs from February 14 to March 1.

Fellow Frenchman Pontheiu finished second in Al Mouj’s debut last year and should be looking to go one better in Gavignet’s absence, but he says Bank Monaco are still the favourites.

“Sidney is not here, but Mathieu Richard is a very good helmsman, he’s won the Tour de France à la voile several times and is a great match racer,” Pontheiu told Gulf News.

“They also have returning crew. So, I think Team EFG Bank Monaco is again going to be the best team and it will be hard to beat them.”

Al Mouj surprised all by finishing second on their debut last year, but Pontheiu held back from making any bullish claims in light of Gavignet’s absence this year.

“We made a good race last year even though it was our first time, we made some strategic mistakes in the beginning, finishing sixth in the first two legs, but we finished well with two wins in the last two legs.

“From that we took second overall with that win in the last leg, so, overall it was a good first experience.

“This year the difference is that we know the boat and her sails better than last year. We know the course too even if it’s not exactly the same as last year,” he added of the now reversed route, which used to run from Dubai to Muscat.

“Our target now is to do our best and we will see what we can do, whether it ends up better than last year or not.”

Win or lose, Pontheiu said the race would be good preparation for the Tour de France à la voile, which takes place every July from the English Channel down to the French Riviera.

“EFG SATT is now the last regatta before the Tour de France à la voile with both inshore and offshore races. Many sailors like this combination, as it is a greater challenge and test of skills for all levels.

“More and more people have started to know and follow EFG SATT in Europe, and sailors are happy to come back to the Gulf because it’s a fun and beautiful race to sail in.”

EFG SATT uses identical Farr 30 yachts making it pure sailing and focused more around skill and ability than about who has the best equipment.

