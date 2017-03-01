Mobile
Al Mouj lose Sailing Arabia on technicality

Bank Monaco bag fourth straight title after last year’s runners-up strayed into restricted area during final leg

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Al Mouj were stripped of Leg 5 honours by an international jury on a technicality.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Mouj’s hopes of winning EFG Sailing Arabia–The Tour have been dashed after they were found to have sailed into a restricted area on their way to winning the fifth and final leg of the Muscat to Dubai race.

Last year’s runners-up looked to have finally got the better of defending champions and three-time race winners EFG Bank Monaco, crossing the finish line in Dubai just one second ahead to notch up their first leg win on Monday night.

However, their celebrations were short-lived after Bank Monaco successfully protested against them for sailing into a restricted zone during the 205-nautical mile leg from Doha, the last of five legs that make up the 763-nautical-mile race around the Arabian Gulf.

An international jury last night disqualified Al Mouj from the leg. DB Schenker were also disqualified for the same reason.

The ruling had a major impact on the overall rankings — prior to it Al Mouj were just two points adrift of Bank Monaco going into the third and final in-port race in Dubai on Wednesday. Following their disqualification Al Mouj dropped to third overall, with Renaissance moving up to second.

Reigning champions Bank Monaco now have an unassailable 15-point lead at the top of the table, guaranteeing them a fourth consecutive title, regardless of any bonus points accrued from the last in-port race.

“The forbidden zone was defined by three waypoints and one mark, and we made a mistake on the waypoints, we didn’t have it programmed into our navigation software correctly,” said Al Mouj skipper Christian Ponthieu.

“When we realised we had passed into the forbidden zone we bore away and got ourselves back onto the course. We are a bit disappointed but we know we made a mistake and we accept it. We think the penalty is a bit harsh but it’s not a problem, it’s sport.”

Renaissance pipped Bank Monaco to victory in the opening leg from Muscat to Sohar, before Bank Monaco got back-to-back wins in the next two legs from Sohar to Khasab and Khasab to Abu Dhabi. Al Mouj settled for second in both legs. Abu Dhabi to Doha was halved between Al Mouj and Bank Monaco due to the lack of wind and the final and furthest leg from Doha to Dubai could have edged it for Al Mouj.

Sailing Arabia is a five-leg 763-nautical-mile race from Muscat to Dubai, via Sohar, Khasab, Abu Dhabi and Doha, with three in-port races in Muscat, Doha and Dubai. It started on February 14 and ended on March 1.

