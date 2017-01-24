Warburton: Losing Wales captaincy will make me hungrier

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Warburton: Losing Wales captaincy will make me hungrier

Flanker keen to concentrate on getting the best out of himself after losing armband to Wyn Jones

Gulf News
 

London: Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be “more hungry” after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.

Warburton, who led Wales a record 49 times over six years, was replaced by Jones as captain when stand-in coach Rob Howley announced his 36-man squad for the Six Nations last week.

“Captaincy has never been the motivation for me. It’s been lovely while I’ve done it but I can enjoy my rugby without it,” Warburton was quoted as saying by the Times.

“Not having the captaincy allows me to have a little bit more freedom. I want to have those nerves where I don’t know whether I am going to be in the starting XV or not.

“That is why I think it will be probably make me more hungry not to have the captaincy. It is all driven towards trying to really improve my performance.”

The 28-year-old flanker added that the decision to replace him had been in the works for a while.

“It probably came to our attention during the autumn, when we started talking about it, and then through December and January,” Warburton said.

“It was a decision which we both agreed on. There is so much competition in the squad and that’s what I want, to try to bring the best out of me.”

More from Rugby

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby
united kingdom

Also In Rugby

‘Bruised’ Jones in spotlight at 6-Nations launch

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day