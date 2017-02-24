Te’o and Care start for England against Italy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Te’o and Care start for England against Italy

Jones keen to see former rugby league star in action with Ford and Farrell

Image Credit: Reuters
England’s Ben Te’o kicks as Owen Farrell and George Ford look on during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot in Surrey. England take on Italy tomorrow.
Gulf News
 

London: Ben Te’o was poised for his full debut, with Danny Care recalled to the starting side, as England coach Eddie Jones rang the changes for Sunday’s Six Nations international against Italy at Twickenham.

Jones had promised something of a shake-up after defending champions England kept alive their hopes of back-to-back Grand Slams with a 21-16 win over Wales in Cardiff earlier this month.

New Zealand-born former rugby league favourite Te’o will start in midfield alongside Owen Farrell, with George Ford remaining at fly-half.

All of Teo’s five previous caps have come off the bench but he now replaces the omitted Jonathan Joseph after impressing as a replacement this tournament against both France and Wales.

“Ben Te’o at 13 gives us another way of playing the game and we are excited about seeing him, George Ford and Owen Farrell play together in the midfield,” Jones said in a Rugby Football Union statement.

Scrum-half Care, who has only made two starts under Australian boss Jones — yet to lose a match as England coach — comes off the bench, with regular No 9 Ben Youngs among the replacements.

“Ben Youngs has been outstanding for us at number nine, but Danny Care gets the starting jersey this week,” Jones said.

“For the first half he’ll give us a lot of speed and running at the base of the ruck as well as the scrum. Ben will then come on and finish the game.”

There were two other changes to England’s XV announced Friday.

 

‘Explosive’ Haskell

Jonny May returned to the right wing in place of Anthony Watson, with flanker James Haskell given a starting position in the back row.

Sunday’s match will be Haskell’s first Test start since last year’s victorious tour of Australia after seven months out of the 1st XV following foot surgery.

“Tom Wood has been great for us at seven and Jack Clifford did well against Wales but James Haskell has the starting role on Sunday,” said Jones.

“James has come back to a much better level of fitness and we are sure his explosive actions will help us in the first part of the game.”

On the bench, prop Mako Vunipola was selected for his first Test of 2017 after recovering from a knee injury.

Dylan Hartley remained captain despite the fine recent form of reserve hooker Jamie George

England have never lost to Italy and the Azzurri arrive in London on the back of a 63-10 thrashing by Ireland last time out.

Victory on Sunday would mean England had won 17 successive Tests — just one shy of world champions New Zealand’s record for a leading or tier one rugby nation of 18 wins in a row.

England will be overwhelming favourites but former Australia and Japan coach Jones warned: “Italy have a proud record in Test rugby, they beat South Africa in November, and we will not underestimate them.”

Sunday’s match will see Farrell, 25, lead England out as he reaches the landmark of 50 Test caps.

“I know the Twickenham crowd will give Owen Farrell a big cheer,” said Jones. “To reach 50 caps at such a young age is a fine achievement.

“The one thing I know about Owen is that his next 50 are going to be more impressive than his first.”

 

England (15-1)

Mike Brown; Jonny May, Ben Te’o, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Danny Care; Nathan Hughes, James Haskell, Maro Itoje; Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury; Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley (capt), Joe Marler

Replacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Tom Wood, Jack Clifford, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell

 

Fact Box

 

Six Nations fixtures, table and results ahead of this weekend’s round of matches (all times UAE):

 

Playing Saturday

At Murrayfield:

Scotland v Wales (6.25pm)

 

At Lansdowne Road:

Ireland v France (8.50pm)

 

Sunday

At Twickenham:

Feb 26: England v Italy (7pm)

 

Table (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

 

England 2 2 0 0 40 32 0 8

Ireland 2 1 0 1 85 37 2 6

Wales 2 1 0 1 49 28 1 5

France 2 1 0 1 38 35 1 5

Scotland 2 1 0 1 43 44 1 5

Italy 2 0 0 2 17 96 0 0

 

Notes:

Four points for a win; two points for a draw; one bonus point for scoring four tries; one bonus point for losing by seven or fewer points; three bonus points for a Grand Slam

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Rugby

Scotland, Ireland stay alive in Six Nations

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free