Sexton fit for Ireland squad, Scannell brothers called up

Injury-plagued No. 10 lasted just 21 minutes against Castres on Friday but makes Schmidt’s Six Nations 40-man line-up

Gulf News
 

Dublin: Flyhalf Johnny Sexton was included in the 40-man squad for Ireland’s opening two Six Nations games despite suffering another injury at the weekend, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Sexton, who has only played three times for Leinster since he was injured on Irish duty in November and failed to complete a full game on each occasion, lasted 21 minutes against Castres on Friday due to a calf injury.

Ulster’s Paddy Jackson is the other flyhalf named in the squad for the February 4 opener in Scotland and the trip to Italy a week later.

With centre Jared Payne and hooker Sean Cronin the main absentees through injury, uncapped Munster brothers Niall and Rory Scannell were rewarded for their excellent form for the rejuvenated province with call-ups to the squad.

Munster winger Andrew Conway is the third uncapped player included for Ireland, who, following November victories over New Zealand and Australia, are bidding to regain the Six Nations title they won in 2014 and 2015.

“As always there were some difficult decisions but we feel that the group is a good mix with a number of key players having good experience and a number of newer players having gained valuable experience and confidence during the summer tour to South Africa and the recent series,” coach Joe Schmidt said.

Ireland squad: Forwards: Finlay Bealham, Rory Best (captain), Jack Conan, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Iain Henderson, Billy Holland, Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Leavy, Jack McGrath, Sean O’Brien, Tommy O’Donnell, Peter O’Mahony, Donnacha Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, James Tracy, Josh van der Flier Backs: Tommy Bowe, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Craig Gilroy, Robbie Henshaw, Paddy Jackson, Rob Kearney, Kieran Marmion, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Tiernan O’Halloran, Garry Ringrose, Rory Scannell, Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Trimble, Simon Zebo.

Warburton 'hungry' after losing Wales captaincy

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Adam Gilchrist exclusive interview
No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

