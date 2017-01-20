Mobile
Scottish prop Nel ruled out of Six Nations

Forward may need surgery and could even be ruled out of British and Irish Lions squad for New Zealand

Gulf News
 

Edinburgh: Highly-regarded prop WP Nel dealt a blow to Scotland’s Six Nations title aspirations on Friday with the news he will miss the tournament with a neck injury.

The 30-year-old South Africa-born scrummager — capped 15 times since he became eligible for selection having fulfilled the three year residency rule in 2015 — had already missed the November Tests because of another neck problem.

His hopes of making the British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of New Zealand also hang in the balance as Nel — who has become a stalwart of the Scottish front row under Vern Cotter — may have to undergo surgery.

“Scotland and Edinburgh Rugby prop Willem Nel has been ruled out of the forthcoming 6 Nations with a neck injury it was confirmed today (Friday),” a Scotland Rugby Union spokesman said.

“An MRI scan on Wednesday revealed the tighthead prop damaged an intervertebral disc in his neck during a significant collision in his club’s European Challenge Cup win over Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday (January 14).

“Nel will now have a second specialist assessment this Monday to consider his programme of recovery, including whether corrective surgery is required.”

Nel’s replacement will be 21-year-old Zander Fagerson, who Cotter thinks highly of and played in all three of Scotland’s November Tests.

The Scots begin their campaign at home to Ireland on February 4.

