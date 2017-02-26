Mobile
Scotland, Ireland stay alive in Six Nations

Sexton marks his comeback with a 11-point salvo

Image Credit: AP
Scotland’s John Barclay is tackled during the Six Nations match against Wales at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh on Saturday. Scotland won 29-13.
Gulf News
 

Dublin: Scotland ended a decade of Welsh hurt and an Ireland side inspired by Johnny Sexton beat France as they each kept their Six Nations title hopes alive on Saturday.

The Scots’ 29-13 success at Murrayfield saw them come from 13-9 down at half-time and end a run of nine successive defeats by Wales, with Vern Cotter’s men scoring 20 unanswered points after the break.

Second-half tries from wings Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser saw Scotland pull clear, with fly-half Finn Russell landing all seven of his goal-kicks for a 19-point haul in place of injured first-choice kicker and captain Greig Laidlaw.

Table-toppers Ireland’s 19-9 win over France may have been less spectacular, featuring just the one try from scrum-half Conor Murray, but the match saw fit-again Ireland fly-half Sexton mark his return from injury with an 11-point salvo.

“We set out to win the game but at half-time we weren’t particularly well placed to do that,” said Scotland coach Cotter.

“We decided we could influence the outcome if we did a few things. I’m very proud of that response.”

Next up for Scotland is a clash against old foes England at Twickenham, where they haven’t beaten their rivals since 1983.

Nevertheless, stand-in skipper John Barclay said wins over Ireland and now Wales had made the team “believe we can beat anyone”.

Wales coach Rob Howley admitted his side’s title hopes were over, with Saturday’s reverse coming straight after a 21-16 defeat by England last time out.

“Our second-half performance wasn’t good enough,” Howley told the BBC. “We lacked possession and when we got it, Scotland were hugely effective in the contact area, slowing up our ball or getting turnovers.

“Losing today, our Championship is over,” the former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half added.

In Dublin, the sight of Murray and Sexton pulling the strings would have encouraged British and Irish Lions chiefs ahead of this year’s tour of New Zealand and it certainly delighted Schmidt, who oversaw Ireland’s first win over his native All Blacks in October.

“Johnny (Sexton) really controlled the game well and he didn’t shirk the physical stuff either,” Schmidt told RTE.

“It was good to see Conor Murray on song as well.”

French centre Gael Fickou said his side had squandered chances to grab victory.

“It is disappointing, we are not far away, we did a good job but we still have a few details to make the difference,” he said.

“We have been able to test ourselves against a great team from Ireland but we have to win if we want to aspire to play at the highest level.”

The main — if unspoken — aim for Italy may be to avoid another humiliation following their 63-10 hammering by Ireland a fortnight ago.

Six Nations officials ruled out promotion and relegation earlier this week but Italy coach Conor O’Shea remained defiant.

“Italy has earned the right to be in the Six Nations because they’ve had some massive wins against top-tier nations as well as bad days,” O’Shea said.

“Look at Scotland beating Wales today, would you have said five years ago they’d be in the position of beating Ireland and Wales?” the former Ireland fullback asked.

England have won every one of 22 previous Tests against Italy, but coach Eddie Jones is expecting a fired-up Azzurri side.

“They’ve got a great coaching staff — Conor O’Shea, Brendan Venter and Mike Catt — and we know they are going to bring the side emotionally well prepared,” said Jones.

 

Results

Scotland 29 Wales 13

Ireland 19 France 9

