Robshaw faces nervous wait over shoulder injury

London: England flanker Chris Robshaw is set for a further examination on the shoulder injury he suffered in Harlequins’ Premiership defeat against Worcester.

Robshaw has missed England’s two-day training camp due to the shoulder problem.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury midway through the first half at Sixways on New Year’s Day and was eventually taken off at the interval.

The former England skipper linked up with Eddie Jones’ Test squad as planned on January 2, but his shoulder problem now needs further assessment.

“Chris Robshaw will go for a scan to determine the extent of a shoulder injury sustained while playing for Harlequins against Worcester Warriors on New Year’s Day,” read a Rugby Football Union (RFU) statement.

England also have to wait to discover the extent of the knee injury that has denied Manu Tuilagi any involvement in the two-day training camp in Brighton.

The Leicester centre hobbled out of the New Year’s Day 16-12 home defeat to Saracens, which has since led to the sacking of rugby director Richard Cockerill.

England start their Six Nations title defence by hosting France at Twickenham on February 4 and will hope both Robshaw and Tuilagi will be fit for selection.

But France international flanker Charles Ollivon could miss the start of the tournament after picking up an injury with club side Toulon at the weekend.

Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal told AFP the 23-year-old would be out of action for up to five weeks with an ankle injury.

“It’s not very serious,” added Boudjellal after Ollivon was stretchered off during his side’s 17-11 win at Racing 92 on Sunday.

The injury was not a fracture, as initially feared, but the former Bayonne player will miss the France team’s training session outside Paris on January 22.

And he could also be sidelined for France’s Six Nations opener against England.

Ollivon arrived in Toulon in the summer of 2015 and has five caps for France.

France coach Guy Noves will name his 30-man squad on January 18 or 19.