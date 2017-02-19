Mobile
India bag silver at women’s Asian Rugby Sevens

Team suffered lone defeat against South Korea in Laos tournament

Gulf News
 

Vientiane (Laos): India won the silver medal at the women’s Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy having won five matches and lost one in Vientiane on Saturday.

In the seven-nation round-robin competition, India defeated Laos 22-7, Philippines 12-5, Nepal 43-0 and Malaysia by 26-12. On the second day, India defeated Pakistan by 5-0 and, in the last match, were beaten by South Korea by 0-29.

As per Asia Rugby’s tournament statistics, Indian Hupi Majhi was one amongst the top three Try scorers of the tournament and Meerarani Hembram was the third highest in the conversions.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasser Hussain, coach of the Indian team said: “Heartiest congratulations to the Indian women’s rugby team for putting up a great show.

“The sterling performance that this power-packed team of women has showcased at an international level has made India proud. I see tremendous potential for women’s rugby to grow leaps and bounds in our country and make our mark globally.

“We are hopeful that this achievement will inspire many women out there to take up rugby as a sport and shine in this field.”

