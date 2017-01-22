Mobile
Glasgow rout Tigers to reach first Cup quarters

Scottish team qualifies as best runner-up

Gulf News
 

Paris: Glasgow humiliated Leicester 43-0 to reach the European Champions Cup quarter-finals for the first time on Saturday as three-time winners Toulon sneaked into the last eight.

The Scottish club qualified as a best runner-up with second spot in Pool 1 on 19 points behind 2006 and 2008 champions Munster, who ensured a home quarter-final with 24 points thanks to a 22-10 win against Racing 92.

Glasgow had a bonus point secured by half-time at Welford Road after tries from winger Tommy Seymour, centre Mark Bennett, skipper Jonny Gray and a penalty try. Flanker Ryan Wilson added a fifth try early in the second period, before lock Tim Swinson crossed for the sixth try. Kicker Finn Russell finished with 13 points.

