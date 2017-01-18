Mobile
David in from cold for France Six Nations squad

Centre has not appeared for his country since 2009

Gulf News
 

Paris: France coach Guy Noves on Wednesday named centre Yann David in a 32-man training squad for the Six Nations, more than seven years after his last call-up.

David last appeared for France in a Test against New Zealand in 2009, but the 28-year-old is well known to former Toulouse coach Noves and has been in good form for the southwestern club this season.

Noves also named an uncapped pair in La Rochelle prop Mohamed Boughanmi and Brive backrow forward Fabien Sanconnie.

Veteran centres Maxime Mermoz and Mathieu Bastareaud, fly-half Jules Plisson and full-back Brice Dulin all missed the cut for a squad that did however include flanker Raphael Lakafia and full-back Geoffrey Palis.

France kick off their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on February 4. They then host Scotland eight days later before travelling to Ireland on February 25.

An away game against Italy on March 11 is followed by a final home game against Wales a week later.

— AFP

France’s 32-man training squad for the Six Nations:

Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Eddy Ben Arous, Mohamed Boughanmi, Djibril Camara, Camille Chat, Damien Chouly, Yann David, Jean-Marc Doussain, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Loann Goujon, Kevin Gourdon, Guilhem Guirado, Yoann Huget, Arthur Iturria, Raphael Lakafia, Remi Lamerat, Julien Le Devedec, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud, Yoann Maestri, Clement Maynadier, Noa Nakaitaci, Geoffrey Palis, Louis Picamoles, Fabien Sanconnie, Baptiste Serin, Rabah Slimani, Scott Spedding, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Virimi Vakatawa

