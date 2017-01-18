Berghan and Du Preez called up by Scotland

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Berghan and Du Preez called up by Scotland

Coach Cotter also brings Gloucester centre Scott into 37-man Six Nations squad

Gulf News
 

Edinburgh: Scotland coach Vern Cotter included uncapped Edinburgh forwards Cornell Du Preez, a South African, and Simon Berghan, a New Zealander, in his 37-man squad for the Six Nations on Wednesday.

Flanker Du Preez, who played for the South African under-20s team, became eligible to represent Scotland last year after completing three years of residency and has scored 14 tries in 71 appearances for Edinburgh.

The 25-year-old was included in the squad as an injury replacement during last year’s November internationals but did not feature in a match.

Club mate Berghan, 26, who was born in New Zealand and spent most of his career there, qualifies through his Scottish grandfather.

Cotter also recalled Gloucester centre Matt Scott, who was dropped for the Autumn internationals but has scored 12 tries in 18 games for his club this season.

Berghan is among seven props in the squad, along with Jon Welsh and Willem Nel, who is awaiting the results of a scan on a neck injury he picked up during Edinburgh’s European Challenge Cup win over Harlequins on Jan. 14.

Scotland, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Ireland at Murrayfield on February 4 “It’s a well-balanced and exciting group that have played a lot of rugby together, know each other well and are ambitious to do well in a Scotland jersey,” Cotter said in a statement.

“I think if we get our mind-set right we can be competitive and push for wins in every game in this campaign.”

—Reuters

Scotland: Forwards: Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby), Allan Dell (Edinburgh Rugby), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors), Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby), John Barclay (Scarlets), Cornell Du Preez, John Hardie (Edinburgh Rugby), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Josh Strauss (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) Backs: Greig Laidlaw (captain) (Gloucester), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Weir (Edinburgh Rugby), Mark Bennett (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Stormers), Matt Scott (Gloucester), Duncan Taylor (Saracens), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Tim Visser (Harlequins)

More from Rugby

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby
united kingdom

Also In Rugby

Jones won’t guarantee Hartley’s England spot

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found