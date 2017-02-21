Mobile
Bastareaud out of next tie due to head knock

Neurological test rules the French centre out

Gulf News
 

Paris: Barrelling centre Mathieu Bastareaud is out of Saturday’s Six Nations clash away to Ireland due to a head injury, France said on Monday.

The burly 28-year-old took a knock to the head while playing for Toulon against Lyon on Saturday. He took a “neurological test” on Monday which “does not allow him to be available for the Six Nations match against Ireland” said the French Federation in a statement. Bastareaud was called up by Guy Noves for the first time in January having not been in the international set up since the 2015 World Cup, when Philippe Saint-Andre was coach.

France
