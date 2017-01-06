Silverstone considers dropping British Grand Prix

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Silverstone considers dropping British Grand Prix

Prestigious track's owners considering exercising release clause in contract for loss-making event

Image Credit: AFP
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team’s British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates with fans after climbing the paddock fence after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England
 

London: The future of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone could be under threat because of the “potentially ruinous risk” of staging the race, a report said on Thursday.

Silverstone first hosted the British Grand Prix in 1950 and has been the event’s permanent home since 1987, but the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC), which owns the circuit, are reported to be considering activating a break clause in their contract.

ITV News reported that a letter from the BRDC’s chairman John Grant outlines the “potentially ruinous risk” of continuing to host the loss-making event.

The letter, dated December 19, says that although the organisation wants to “preserve the BGP (grand prix)” they are considering giving notice to exercise a break clause in their contract at the end of 2019.

The BRDC’s contract with Formula One runs until 2026.

Grant says in the letter that they will consider all the implications before making a final decision “by mid-year” on a race that last year attracted 139,000 fans to watch Britain’s Lewis Hamilton take first place.

Bernie Ecclestone, the Formula One ringmaster, told ITV News: “If they want to activate a break clause, there is nothing we can do.

“Two other tracks have contacted us and we are keen to keep a British Grand Prix, there is no doubt about it, we want to have one.

“As far as Silverstone is concerned, it’s not in our hands.”

Silverstone declined to comment on the letter but told ITV News that the 2017, 2018 and 2019 races are not under threat.

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

Lewis Hamilton
follow this tag on MGNLewis Hamilton
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Formula One
follow this tag on MGNFormula One
Bernie Ecclestone
follow this tag on MGNBernie Ecclestone

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

Lewis Hamilton
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Formula One
follow this tag on MGN
Bernie Ecclestone
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Motorsport

Dakar Rally seventh stage shortened after rains

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer