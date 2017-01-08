Rains scupper sixth stage of Dakar Rally
La Paz: The sixth stage of the Dakar Rally motorsport race has been cancelled after torrential rains in the Bolivian Andes mountains.
Most of the 786-km stage from Oruro to La Paz was made impassable by more than 12 hours of rain, officials said. Bad weather also impacted Friday’s fifth stage, which was cut in half after several competitors were bogged down in mud and unable to finish the course before nightfall. Defending champion Stephane Peterhansel of France leads the overall standings, one minute and nine seconds ahead of compatriot and follow Peugeot driver Sebastien Loeb. Britain’s Sam Sunderland heads the overall standings in the motorcycle category, 12 minutes in front of Chilean Pablo Quintanilla.