Frijns looking to close gap on Cullen

Abu Dhabi: Charlie Frijns will be looking to close the gap on series leader Ryan Cullen in round four of the six-stage Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East championship at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Cullen is 17 points ahead of Frijns, after back-to-back wins last time out in Dubai.

Dubai-based driver Bashar Mardini, who is just 22 points off finishing third in the silver category of the series, is also looking to make up points.

“The main aim this weekend is to try and close the gap on the leaders in the category,” said Mardini. “It’s been quite a consistent gap to the quicker drivers at the front, but they are a really good reference in terms of what the car can do, so getting closer to their times is what I need to aim for.”

Walter Lechner, founder and manager of the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East, said: “We are at a very interesting stage of the season, this weekend could determine which way the championship is going to go for the remaining rounds, Ryan Cullen could extend his lead out in front or we could see another surprise in results.”

Seventeen drivers from 12 countries are taking part. Race one will start at 6pm on Friday, and race two will be at 3.15pm on Saturday.