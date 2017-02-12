Cullen extends lead over Frijns

Abu Dhabi: Ryan Cullen extended his lead at the top of the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East championship to 23 points with a second and first place finish in round four of the six-stage series at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday.

Cullen finished just ahead of his championship rival Charlie Frijns in both races, with Frijns picking up two third place finishes.

Charlie Eastwood pipped both Cullen and Frijns in race one before Cullen finished ahead of Tom Oliphant and Frijns in race two.

“I’ve been starting great this season — that has always been my strength,” said Cullen, who started off second in the grid to win his fifth race of the season in race two. “From fifth on the grid yesterday to finish second and now second to win today, it all feels great. I’m very happy with where I am in this championship and everything I’ve taken from it so far,” he added.

The remaining rounds of the series will be held in Bahrain with round five to be held on March 10-11 and round six to be held on April 15-16.