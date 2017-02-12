Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cullen extends lead over Frijns

Finishes second and first to go 27 points clear

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Ryan Cullen extended his lead at the top of the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East championship to 23 points with a second and first place finish in round four of the six-stage series at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday.

Cullen finished just ahead of his championship rival Charlie Frijns in both races, with Frijns picking up two third place finishes.

Charlie Eastwood pipped both Cullen and Frijns in race one before Cullen finished ahead of Tom Oliphant and Frijns in race two.

“I’ve been starting great this season — that has always been my strength,” said Cullen, who started off second in the grid to win his fifth race of the season in race two. “From fifth on the grid yesterday to finish second and now second to win today, it all feels great. I’m very happy with where I am in this championship and everything I’ve taken from it so far,” he added.

The remaining rounds of the series will be held in Bahrain with round five to be held on March 10-11 and round six to be held on April 15-16.

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Motorsport

Frijns looking to close gap on Cullen

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone