Al Attiyah blazes to victory in opening stage of Dakar Rally

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Attiyah blazes to victory in opening stage of Dakar Rally

Nine-time WRC champion Loeb comes in sixth

  • Peugeot’s Sebastien Loeb and co-pilot Daniel Elena compete in the 2017 Dakar Rally Stage 1 between Asuncion anImage Credit: AFP
  • Nasser Al Attiyah in action during the opening stage of the Dakar rally from Asuncion to Resistencia, ArgentinImage Credit: Reuters
Gulf News
 

Asuncion: Qatari two-time winner Nasser Al Attiyah overcame a fire in his Toyota to win a dramatic opening stage of the 2017 Dakar Rally on Monday.

Al Attiyah completed the 38.5-km special stage in 25 minutes 41 seconds, the first on a high-octane, high-altitude 8,800-km continent-crossing trek from Asuncion in Paraguay to Buenos Aires.

“About a dozen kilometres out from the finish we smelt smoke by [co-driver] Matthieu’s [Baumel] seat and there was a bit of a fire. We slowed down to finish the stage and were able to put it out at the finish,” the Toyota driver said after arriving in the Argentinian city of Resistencia.

The Qatari’s teammate Giniel de Villiers had to come to the rescue and tow him away.

Former World Rally Championship driver Xevi Pons was 24 seconds adrift in his Ford Ranger while fellow Spaniard Nani Roma came in a further 5 seconds back in his Toyota.

Nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb was 55 seconds off the pace as he came in sixth while defending champion Stephane Peterhansel was 1 minute 34 seconds behind Al Attiyah in 12th.

Peugeot’s Peterhansel is seeking to add to an extraordinary record in the race which comprises six wins apiece in both moto and auto categories.

Frenchman Philippe Croizon, a quadruple amputee who is competing in a specially adapted buggy, finished 10 minutes behind Al Attiyah.

Croizon, 48, lost his limbs after he suffered a massive electric shock while working on a television antenna at his home 22 years ago.

Competitors were watching the skies before the start following days of violent tropical storms in the Paraguayan capital.

Australian KTM motorbike rider and defending champion Toby Price set out first at the start of the two-week rally, which will take participants via Bolivia through unforgiving mountainous terrain.

But the Australian finished the day in 17th position. Yamaha’s Xavier de Soultrait clocked the fastest time in the motorbike section before picking up a one-minute penalty for excessive speed, which saw the Frenchman demoted to tenth position.

The stage victory went to Spaniard Juan Pedrero Garcia riding a Sherco TVS.

Riders and drivers must negotiate some 4,000km of special stages before reaching Buenos Aires on January 14.

Five stages will be held at above 3,500 metres altitude — and participants will get a day off on Sunday to see a little of the Bolivian capital La Paz, the world’s highest capital at 3,600 metres.

The thin conditions of the region will pose a severe endurance challenge. “There is a little uncertainty as regards the altitude... I don’t really know how we shall react — drivers, co-drivers, but also assistants and mechanics,” said Peterhansel, who started off in 1988, when the race still remained true to its African origins.

“If you feel a little off one day, you could lose everything and that’s true for all drivers, even those who have spent time at altitude and are well prepared.”

For Peterhansel, “it’s very open. I’d say there are six or seven drivers capable of winning — at Peugeot of course, but also Toyota, and even Mini, with Mikko Hirvonen coming up on the rails,” following his maiden fourth place showing last year.

The real racing got under way on Tuesday with an 800-km stage — including a 275-km special — to San Miguel de Tucuman in Argentina with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees celsius.

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Motorsport

Loeb wins Dakar Rally stage 2 to take the lead

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler