2016 Rewind: The longest season and a two-horse race

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

2016 Rewind: The longest season and a two-horse race

New Year can change the face of the sport with new ownership, rules

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Nico Rosberg of Mercedes wins the Formula One worldchampionship at Yas Marina Circuit.
Gulf News
 

London: Formula One goes into the New Year braced for change on and off the track, even if Lewis Hamilton will again start as top dog at Mercedes and firm favourite to take his fourth world championship.

After winning 19 of a record 21 races in 2016, starting all but one on pole and retaining both titles for the third year in a row, there is just a chance that Mercedes will be less dominant.

They will be without newly-crowned champion Nico Rosberg for starters, after the retirement bombshell that dropped jaws around the world only days after he won his first title.

The German came good as never before this year, winning the opening four races and nine in total on his way to joining Britain’s Damon Hill as only the second son of a champion to take the crown.

If that success was a shock to those who expected him to finish runner-up again, as might have been the case without Hamilton’s blown engine in Malaysia and other issues, it was nothing to what followed next.

“I have climbed my mountain, I am on the peak, so this feels right,” Rosberg said after telling stunned team bosses that he was calling it a day.

Mercedes will not name a replacement until January at least, with Finn Valtteri Bottas favourite to move from Williams into the hot seat.

Rosberg was not be the only one heading for the exit, with Ron Dennis ousted as McLaren boss and 2009 champion Jenson Button making way at the team for Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.

Felipe Massa also retired but that could be as short-lived as Rosberg’s reign if Williams coax the Brazilian back in Bottas’s place.

Hamilton, who won more races with more poles than any other driver and became the first to take 10 victories in a season and not the title, had a roller-coaster year with a bizarre ‘meltdown’ with the media in Japan.

While Rosberg made the biggest breakthrough of 2016, Red Bull’s Dutch teenager Max Verstappen provided another as the sport’s youngest race winner at 18.

The ‘Verstappen show’, as Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff dubbed the driver’s sensational drive in a wet Brazil, came of age after his move from Toro Rosso to Red Bull Racing in May.

The teenager won on his debut for the senior team, helped by Hamilton and Rosberg colliding on the first lap, in Spain as Red Bull eclipsed Ferrari to emerge as Mercedes’ closest rivals.

Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo also stood on top of the podium, and brought with him the dubious delight of the ‘Shoey’ — champagne poured into his boot for others on the podium to share.

Other novelties in the longest of seasons were the US-owned Haas team scoring on their debut, Renault’s low-key return as a manufacturer team and the first grand prix in Azerbaijan.

Next year, with new rules bringing wider tyres and faster cars with more aggressive handling, promises even more excitement.

More significant change has already started off the track with Liberty Media, led by US cable mogul John Malone, taking control of the sport in a deal valued at $8 billion.

The deal is due to be completed by the first quarter of 2017 and Liberty are talking already about a new era in the longer-term, including measures to give more back to the fans while limiting the amounts teams spend.

That could also make for some lively headlines as Formula One’s 86-year-old commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who has no intention of moving aside and new chairman Chase Carey figure out a way forward.

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

red bull racing
follow this tag on MGNred bull racing
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
ferrari
follow this tag on MGNferrari
Nico Rosberg
follow this tag on MGNNico Rosberg
Formula One
follow this tag on MGNFormula One
Bernie Ecclestone
follow this tag on MGNBernie Ecclestone

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

red bull racing
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
ferrari
follow this tag on MGN
Nico Rosberg
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Motorsport

New procedure regarding wet-weather starts

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees