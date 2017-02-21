Vachier-Lagrave leads Sharjah Grand Prix

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Vachier-Lagrave leads Sharjah Grand Prix

Mamedyarov among three players in second place after three rounds

Gulf News
 

Dubai: French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France maintained the solo lead with 2.5 points after three rounds of the €130,000 FIDE Sharjah Grand Prix at the Sharjah Chess Club. In a closed Ruy Lopez game, Vachier sacrificed a knight on the 38th move and advanced his kingside pawns. Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Hamid Oglu Mamedyarov defended accurately and Vachier forced the draw by perpetual check.

Mamedyarov and two others follow with 2 points each, namely Michael Adams of England and Hikaru Nakamura of the USA. Nakamura beat Richard Rapport of Hungary in 55 moves of a Queen’s Gambit Chigorin defence. Rapport gave a knight on the 44th move but his attack fizzled out and he resigned on the 55th move. Adams drew in 43 moves against the Sicilian defence of Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine.

Ten players are in the middle of the 18-man field with 1.5 points each in the 9-round Swiss system, namely Eljanov, Ding Liren and Hou Yifan of China, Jon Ludvig Hammer of Norway, Dmitry Jakovenko, Alexander Riazantsev, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Alexander Grischuk of Russia, Levon Aronian of Armenia and Francisco Vallejo Pons of Spain.

Ding Liren drew with Hammer in 48 moves of a Reti Opening Capablanca System. Grischuk drew with Aronian in only 20 moves of a Close Ruy Lopez. Hou Yifan and Jakovenko drew in 34 moves of a Closed Ruy Lopez. Riazantsev halved the point after only 20 moves of a Fianchetto Gruenfeld defence against Li Chao of China.

With 1 point each are Rapport, Li Chao and Evgeny Tomashevsky of Russia followed in the bottom by Salem A. R Saleh of the UAE with a half point. Tomashevsky and Salem drew in 21 moves of a Colle System.

The Grand Prix has 24 players, each of whom will play in three of the four tournaments. The two players with the most points at the end qualify for the Candidates tournament next year to select a challenger for the World Championship. The next leg will be in Moscow on May 11 to 22, then in Geneva from July 5 to 16, and finally in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, from November 15 to 26. Each Grand Prix has 18 players and a prize fund of 130,000 euros (Dh506,787).

The tournament is a 9-round Swiss System. Games start at 3pm daily. The Grand Prix is broadcast exclusively on the site WorldChess.com, which is owned by Agon. Results and standings are in chess-results.com.

The primary sponsors for the Grand Prix are Kaspersky Lab, a global cybersecurity firm; EG Capital Advisors, an institutional money manager with $3 billion under management; S.T. Dupont, a French luxury goods manufacturer; and Isklar, a Norwegian mineral water company.

More from More sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More sport

Mamedyarov beats Adams to share Grand Prix lead

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays