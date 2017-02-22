UAE team keen to impress owners and fans

Abu Dhabi: Don’t be surprised if UAE Team Emirates ends up making their mark straightaway in the Abu Dhabi World Tour starting today.

Bolstered by the huge backing they received from Emirates airline, UAE Team Emirates is raring to give their home fans and sponsors lots to cheer. Skipper Rui Costa was of the view that the team has the perfect blend of riders — sprinters and climbers — to put up a good show.

“We will be competitive in fighting for top finishes and try to give our team and sponsor satisfaction straight away,” said Costa, who will himself be leading the UAE Team Emirates’ charge in the gruelling climb up Jebel Hafeet which will decide the outcome of the general classification.

“Jebel Hafeet will be my day as other stages are for sprinters. I have never climbed that mountain, but I have a fair idea about it after what my teammates explained to me. I’m coming here in good shape with success in Oman and I’m keen to do well on that stage,” revealed Costa, adding he was relying on the team to place him perfectly for the climb.

The team also has South African climbing sensation Louis Meintjes in the ranks, who has been a revelation in the Tour de France last year. He was on the heels of some of the bigwigs, made it to the top-10 and was second in the best young rider’s category.

Meintjes, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday, revealed that he wasn’t sceptical about a new team coming through. “If a new team comes through it goes through the right process and when they were given the World Tour licence then you know everything is fine and you trust the system,” said Meintjes, adding the internal structure still being the same as last year has put everyone at ease.

“Just a few changes and that too is good because you learn something new, understand new culture and make new friends. I think that is great,” said Meintjes, whose assessment of his last season’s success was a little bit of ‘luck’ to go with hard work.

“I had prepared really well and was lucky as a lot of things went right. Got a lot of support from the team and I would like to take that experience and move forward this year. One more year of maturity then maybe something better is very much possible,” said Meintjes who debuted at the Santos Tour Down Under and the race in the capital will open his European calendar at the Volta a Catalunya.

The team’s sprinting prowess rests on the shoulders of Ben Swift.

The British rider, who has made the switch leaving SKY was also upbeat. “I have had the best possible winter training I have had for a long time. It is most settled I have been really and good with the team. It is nice to be in a new environment after being with a team for seven years,” said Swift, who apart from doing well here is eyeing Milan-San Remo, where he was placed third in 2014, 13th in 2015 and second last year to Arnaud Demare (FDJ).

“I have done well in Milan-San Remo for the past couple of years and really looking forward to it. This team was passionate to have me. I joined the team to be one of leaders and the responsibility has certainly risen. I have been in high pressure teams before but it is part and parcel of being a professional athlete,” added Swift.