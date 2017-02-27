Record entry for Abu Dhabi World Jiu Jitsu

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Record entry for Abu Dhabi World Jiu Jitsu

Record 7,500 fighters will vie for honours

Image Credit: Organiser
(4th from left) Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Office of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation speaking during the launch of Abu Dhabi World Proffessional Championship on Monday.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A record number of 7,500 Jiu Jitsu fighters from over 100 countries will be taking part in the ninth Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship from April 10-23.

The whopping prize money of Dh 3 million is up for grabs and 360 gold medals to be won. The season’s edition will also see three new categories — para jiu-jitsu competition, Armed Forces and Masters division 3 and 4. The idea is to give everybody an opportunity to participate.

“Starting from April 10, we will have a variety of activities both on the mat and off it. On the mat, we expect the level of the competition to be much higher than before and off it we will have a carnival atmosphere for the entire family to enjoy.

“The response last year when we extended the championship for over 10 days was overwhelming and we have planned our programme based on that success this time around,” said Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, chief executive officer of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, in a press briefing yesterday.

Since 2013, the numbers have grown on average 32 per cent year-on-year with an overall growth of 596 per cent and UAE now have over 250 Emiratis competing, which a 44 per cent growth, said Al Shamsi.

“We are proud to play a part in motivating aspiring jiu-jitsu players at local and international levels and we are committed to developing the sport across the Emirates.

“Over the past several years, we have seen enormous interest in the sport worldwide. Our attendance has peaked to over 31,000 which is an average year-on-year growth of 44 per cent since 2013. The UAE’s commitment to jiu-jitsu over the years has undoubtedly strengthened its position as a global leader within the sport and we look forward to seeing that develop in future years to come,” added Al Shamsi.

Speaking on the sidelines of the press conference, UAE team coach Rodrigo Lima said: “After the Grand Slam in London, we will get ready for the World Pro and so we have not decided on our team. However, we have a good bunch of boys — young and experienced. We will be having a one month camp ahead of the World Pro and should be able to put up a good show.”

More from More sport

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

Also In More sport

Saeed Ishaq wins Dubai masters’ tournament

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat