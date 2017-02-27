Record entry for Abu Dhabi World Jiu Jitsu

(4th from left) Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Office of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation speaking during the launch of Abu Dhabi World Proffessional Championship on Monday.

Abu Dhabi: A record number of 7,500 Jiu Jitsu fighters from over 100 countries will be taking part in the ninth Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship from April 10-23.

The whopping prize money of Dh 3 million is up for grabs and 360 gold medals to be won. The season’s edition will also see three new categories — para jiu-jitsu competition, Armed Forces and Masters division 3 and 4. The idea is to give everybody an opportunity to participate.

“Starting from April 10, we will have a variety of activities both on the mat and off it. On the mat, we expect the level of the competition to be much higher than before and off it we will have a carnival atmosphere for the entire family to enjoy.

“The response last year when we extended the championship for over 10 days was overwhelming and we have planned our programme based on that success this time around,” said Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, chief executive officer of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, in a press briefing yesterday.

Since 2013, the numbers have grown on average 32 per cent year-on-year with an overall growth of 596 per cent and UAE now have over 250 Emiratis competing, which a 44 per cent growth, said Al Shamsi.

“We are proud to play a part in motivating aspiring jiu-jitsu players at local and international levels and we are committed to developing the sport across the Emirates.

“Over the past several years, we have seen enormous interest in the sport worldwide. Our attendance has peaked to over 31,000 which is an average year-on-year growth of 44 per cent since 2013. The UAE’s commitment to jiu-jitsu over the years has undoubtedly strengthened its position as a global leader within the sport and we look forward to seeing that develop in future years to come,” added Al Shamsi.

Speaking on the sidelines of the press conference, UAE team coach Rodrigo Lima said: “After the Grand Slam in London, we will get ready for the World Pro and so we have not decided on our team. However, we have a good bunch of boys — young and experienced. We will be having a one month camp ahead of the World Pro and should be able to put up a good show.”