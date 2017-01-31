Polanc feeling fresh with new team

Dubai

Jan Polanc feels fresh with a brand-new team. Just weeks into pre-season training regimen with the UAE Abu Dhabi Team, the winner of the opening Abetone Stage at the 2015 Giro d’Italia is pleased with the break he has received with the formation of the new team in the UAE capital.

Only 24 years young, the national cycling champion of Slovenia came in 31st in yesterday’s opening stage of the Dubai Tour. “Being in a new team is a completely new experience for me. I hope I can live up to the trust and faith put in me by this set-up,” Polanc told Gulf News.

“At best, this is a step up in the world of cycling and I am happy to be going through this experience. I’ve got a new team, a new group of cyclists, a new set-up and everything is going my way. I need to step things up and ensure I make use of this opportunity,” he added.

Led by the experienced Carlo Saronni as team manager, UAE Abu Dhabi is seeking to make a strong impression on the international cycling stage. With the team base near Milan in Italy, the new outfit is hoping to inspire and engage an entire community with some of the young riders drafted into the team.

“2016 was an awesome year for where I came up with some sturdy performances. All I need to do now is to keep my focus and try and do better than what I achieved last season,” Polanc said.