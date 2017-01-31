Polanc feeling fresh with new team

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Polanc feeling fresh with new team

Slovenian rider wants to do everything to ensure success for UAE Abu Dhabi

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Jan Polanc feels fresh with a brand-new team. Just weeks into pre-season training regimen with the UAE Abu Dhabi Team, the winner of the opening Abetone Stage at the 2015 Giro d’Italia is pleased with the break he has received with the formation of the new team in the UAE capital.

Only 24 years young, the national cycling champion of Slovenia came in 31st in yesterday’s opening stage of the Dubai Tour. “Being in a new team is a completely new experience for me. I hope I can live up to the trust and faith put in me by this set-up,” Polanc told Gulf News.

“At best, this is a step up in the world of cycling and I am happy to be going through this experience. I’ve got a new team, a new group of cyclists, a new set-up and everything is going my way. I need to step things up and ensure I make use of this opportunity,” he added.

Led by the experienced Carlo Saronni as team manager, UAE Abu Dhabi is seeking to make a strong impression on the international cycling stage. With the team base near Milan in Italy, the new outfit is hoping to inspire and engage an entire community with some of the young riders drafted into the team.

“2016 was an awesome year for where I came up with some sturdy performances. All I need to do now is to keep my focus and try and do better than what I achieved last season,” Polanc said.

More from More sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More sport

Dubai chess club signs professional players

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis