All-Danish men’s singles final in the 40th ISC APEX UAE Badminton Championship 2017 Elite Series

Rasmus Fladberg and Christian Lind of Denmark in action during the Men’s doubles semi-finals.

Abu Dhabi: Denmark’s Christian Lind Thomsen will lock horns with his compatriot and doubles partner Rasmus Fladberg for the singles title in the 40th ISC APEX UAE Badminton Championship 2017 Elite Series, co-sponsored by Pan Tech Electronics, Big Ticket and Spark Security Services.

In the semi-final matches on Friday night in front of packed crowd at the India Social and Cultural Centre’s court, it was a breeze for Thomsen as he tamed former champion Heri Setaiwan of Bahrain 21-6, 21-8 in just 20 minutes. Fladberg confirmed his finals berth defeating Munawer Mohammad of India in straight games 21-17, 21-16.

In the first game, Munawer was trailing 6-15 but made a superb come back with his deceptive strokes to level the score at 16-16. Then Fladberg got the control back and eventually won the first game at 21-17. Second game was also no different as Munawer fought back after giving a six-point lead. The experienced Danish again won over Munawer with his strong play to move into the finals.

The Danish pair also advanced to the Men’s Doubles final where they will meet the Indian pair of Arjun MR and Shlok Ramachandran. In the first semi-final, Fladberg and Thomsen defeated Munawer Mohammad and Sunjith S. of India in straight games 21-14, 26-24.

In the second semi-final match, Arjun MR and Shlok Ramachandran were also tested hard by the Indonesian duo of Angger Sudrajad and Afiat Wirawan, before prevailing 21-14, 23-21.

In Group A match, veteran players from Bahrain, Heri Setiawan and Jaffer Ibrahim proved that they are still good to compete at the international level, by giving a good fight to their opponents Arun George and Rohan Kapoor of India. At one stage in the deciding set the scores were levelled at 17-17 but then Arun and Rohan claimed four points in a row to seal the game and match 21-14, 16-21, 21-17.

Another title contender, Indonesian pair of Rafiddias Akhdan Nugroho and Rian Syaoqi had to sweat it out against local boys Munawar Mohammad and Sunjith S before winning their Group B encounter 21-16, 24-26, 21-8.

Results: Men Singles (Semi-finals): Rasmus Fladberg bt Munawar Mohamed 21-17, 21-16; Christian Lind Thomsen bt Heri Setaiwan 21-6, 21-8; Men Doubles (Semi-finals): Rasmus Fladberg/Christian Lind Thomsen bt Munawar Mohammad/Sunjith S 21-14, 26-24; Arjun MR/Shlok Ramachandran bt Angger Sudrajad/Afiat Wirawan 21-14, 23-21.