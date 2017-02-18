All-Danish men’s singles final in the 40th ISC APEX UAE Badminton Championship 2017 Elite Series

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

All-Danish men’s singles final in the 40th ISC APEX UAE Badminton Championship 2017 Elite Series

Thomsen, Fladberg register contrasting wins in semis

Image Credit: Courtesy:ISC
Rasmus Fladberg and Christian Lind of Denmark in action during the Men’s doubles semi-finals.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Denmark’s Christian Lind Thomsen will lock horns with his compatriot and doubles partner Rasmus Fladberg for the singles title in the 40th ISC APEX UAE Badminton Championship 2017 Elite Series, co-sponsored by Pan Tech Electronics, Big Ticket and Spark Security Services.

In the semi-final matches on Friday night in front of packed crowd at the India Social and Cultural Centre’s court, it was a breeze for Thomsen as he tamed former champion Heri Setaiwan of Bahrain 21-6, 21-8 in just 20 minutes. Fladberg confirmed his finals berth defeating Munawer Mohammad of India in straight games 21-17, 21-16.

In the first game, Munawer was trailing 6-15 but made a superb come back with his deceptive strokes to level the score at 16-16. Then Fladberg got the control back and eventually won the first game at 21-17. Second game was also no different as Munawer fought back after giving a six-point lead. The experienced Danish again won over Munawer with his strong play to move into the finals.

The Danish pair also advanced to the Men’s Doubles final where they will meet the Indian pair of Arjun MR and Shlok Ramachandran. In the first semi-final, Fladberg and Thomsen defeated Munawer Mohammad and Sunjith S. of India in straight games 21-14, 26-24.

In the second semi-final match, Arjun MR and Shlok Ramachandran were also tested hard by the Indonesian duo of Angger Sudrajad and Afiat Wirawan, before prevailing 21-14, 23-21.

In Group A match, veteran players from Bahrain, Heri Setiawan and Jaffer Ibrahim proved that they are still good to compete at the international level, by giving a good fight to their opponents Arun George and Rohan Kapoor of India. At one stage in the deciding set the scores were levelled at 17-17 but then Arun and Rohan claimed four points in a row to seal the game and match 21-14, 16-21, 21-17.

Another title contender, Indonesian pair of Rafiddias Akhdan Nugroho and Rian Syaoqi had to sweat it out against local boys Munawar Mohammad and Sunjith S before winning their Group B encounter 21-16, 24-26, 21-8.

 

Results: Men Singles (Semi-finals): Rasmus Fladberg bt Munawar Mohamed 21-17, 21-16; Christian Lind Thomsen bt Heri Setaiwan 21-6, 21-8; Men Doubles (Semi-finals): Rasmus Fladberg/Christian Lind Thomsen bt Munawar Mohammad/Sunjith S 21-14, 26-24; Arjun MR/Shlok Ramachandran bt Angger Sudrajad/Afiat Wirawan 21-14, 23-21.

 

 

 

 

More from More sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More sport

Vachier-Lagrave grabs early lead with two others

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane