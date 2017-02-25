Washington ties franchise record with home win

Washington: Justin Williams and Tom Wilson scored as the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday to tie the franchise record with their 13th consecutive home victory. Williams’ game-winner in the third period was his 19th of the season. Washington’s streak of home games with five-plus goals ended at 11, but Braden Holtby made 30 saves to pad the team’s lead atop the NHL. In Raleigh, North Carolina, Eddie Lack stopped 34 shots for his ninth career shutout to help Carolina snap a five-game skid 3-0. Jordan Staal, Elias Lindholm and Viktor Stalberg scored, and Phillip DiGiuseppe had two assists as Carolina, 0-4-1 in its last five, moved out of last place in the Eastern Conference.