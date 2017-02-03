Sharks’ Marleau scores 500th goal in win over Canucks
Los Angeles: Patrick Marleau scored his 500th NHL goal on a first-period power play on Thursday to help the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1.
Marleau, playing in his 19th NHL season, became the 45th player to score 500 goals and the first to reach the milestone with the Sharks.
The 37-year-old Canadian, who has eight points (7-1) in his last five games, is the 18th player to reach 500 goals with his original team.
Chris Tierney scored twice for the Sharks and Brent Burns had a goal and an assist.
Philip Larsen scored for the Canucks.
Marleau opening the scoring at 9:30 of the first period, 15 seconds after the Canucks’ Troy Stecher was called for interference.
Burns’ pass from deep in his own zone found Joe Pavelski at the blue line. Pavelski passed to Marleau who beat Canucks goalie Ryan Miller with a high shot for his 19th goal of the season.