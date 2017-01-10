Mobile
Panther Luongo stands out in team’s win

Moves to fifth place in NHL career victories

Gulf News
 

New York: Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo posted his first shutout in almost a year on Monday, and reached an NHL landmark in the process.

Luongo, 37, saved 28 shots in the Panthers’ 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, and moved into fifth place on the NHL’s career wins list.

Luongo passed Hall of Famer Terry Sawchuk with the 448th victory of his career. The shutout was Luongo’s first since January 22, 2016, and the win was his first since December 20.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Luongo said of passing Sawchuk. “I think right now, I just want to get some wins. Our goal is to make the playoffs, so that’s what my focus is on, 100 per cent. The other things will take care of itself and we’ll reflect on them when it’s all said and done.”

The Panthers won for just the third time in nine games. They are two points out of third place in the Atlantic Division and four points out of a wild-card spot.

“As a group, we have one goal in mind and that’s to play good every night, keep collecting some points and try to get back in this thing,” Luongo said.

