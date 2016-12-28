Mobile
Foligno’s power-play strike extends Blue Jackets’ streak

Bobrovsky’s saves earn side victory — and his first career win in eight games against Bruins

Image Credit: USA Today Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (left) celebrates with left wing Nick Foligno after defeating the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena.
Gulf News
 

Columbus: Nick Foligno scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky had 37 saves and the NHL-leading Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Scott Hartnell, Seth Jones and Matt Calvert scored to put the burgeoning Blue Jackets up 3-0 in the first period, but they were outplayed from there by the more aggressive Bruins. Columbus stayed in the game thanks to the latest stellar performance by Bobrovsky, who got his first career victory in eight games against Boston.

David Backes, Austin Czarnik and David Krejci scored for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask had 18 saves.

Columbus haven’t lost since November 26 on this franchise-best winning streak. They lead the brutal Metropolitan Division a season after finishing in last place.

Foligno scored the winner with a wraparound goal 10:46 into the third period off a pass from Alexander Wennberg. The Blue Jackets then killed a power play with less than four minutes left and held off a rush by the Bruins after they pulled their goalie with about 1 1/2 minutes remaining.

Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists in leading Pittsburgh 5-2 over New Jersey for their 10th win in December.

Evgeni Malkin added a goal and an assist in becoming the fourth Penguin to collect 800 points, and defenceman Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 5.4 seconds left in the second period after being set by Pittsburgh’s two star forwards.

Marc-Andre Fleury had 21 saves as the Penguins beat the Devils for the second time in five nights, and the third time in three games this season. Carl Hagelin and Bryan Rust added insurance goals in the third period for Pittsburgh, who are 10-1-2 this month.

PA Parenteau and Adam Henrique scored for the slumping Devils, who are 1-8-1 in their last 10. Cory Schneider had 22 saves.

Brent Burns scored 3:46 into overtime, Martin Jones stopped 34 shots and San Jose beat Anaheim 3-2.

Melker Karlsson and Paul Martin also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight game and sixth of their last seven to maintain their lead atop the Pacific Division.

Burns took a pass from Joe Pavelski and made two quick fakes before beating John Gibson for the game-winner. Jakob Silfverberg of the Ducks redirected a shot by Ryan Kesler between Jones’ legs to tie the game 2-2 with 6:25 remaining in regulation.

The Sharks improved to 6-1 in overtime or shoot-outs this season.

Ondrej Kase scored and Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks, who have dropped three straight.

 

Fact Box

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus 4, Boston 3

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 3

Buffalo 4, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Nashville 2, OT

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1

Calgary 6, Colorado 3

Dallas 3, Arizona 2

San Jose 3, Anaheim 2, OT

