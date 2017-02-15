Ducks’ Vermette ejected for slashing linesman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ducks’ Vermette ejected for slashing linesman

Forward could now be hit with a substantial punishment

Image Credit: AP
Antoine Vermette
Gulf News
 

Minneapolis: Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette could be facing a lengthy suspension from the NHL after being slapped with a game misconduct penalty for slashing a league official.

The 34-year-old Canadian was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for “abuse of officials”.

With 12:27 to play in the third period, Vermette was given a game misconduct for slashing linesman Shandor Alphonso.

Replays showed that after a faceoff, Vermette swung his stick at Alphonso, making contact with his lower leg and prompting the ejection with 12:27 left in the third period. Alphonso was not injured on the play.

The Ducks won the contest 1-0.

Vermette, who is in his first season with the Ducks, has played in all 58 of the team’s games, scoring eight goals.

 

Fact Box

Tuesday’s games:

Pittsburgh 4 Vancouver 0

New Jersey 3 Colorado 2

Toronto 7 N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 3 Ottawa 2

Winnipeg 5 Dallas 2

Anaheim 1 Minnesota 0

Edmonton 5 Arizona 2

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
boston bruins
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Crosby joins NHL’s 1,000-point club

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa