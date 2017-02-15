Ducks’ Vermette ejected for slashing linesman
Minneapolis: Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette could be facing a lengthy suspension from the NHL after being slapped with a game misconduct penalty for slashing a league official.
The 34-year-old Canadian was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for “abuse of officials”.
With 12:27 to play in the third period, Vermette was given a game misconduct for slashing linesman Shandor Alphonso.
Replays showed that after a faceoff, Vermette swung his stick at Alphonso, making contact with his lower leg and prompting the ejection with 12:27 left in the third period. Alphonso was not injured on the play.
The Ducks won the contest 1-0.
Vermette, who is in his first season with the Ducks, has played in all 58 of the team’s games, scoring eight goals.
Fact Box
Tuesday’s games:
Pittsburgh 4 Vancouver 0
New Jersey 3 Colorado 2
Toronto 7 N.Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 3 Ottawa 2
Winnipeg 5 Dallas 2
Anaheim 1 Minnesota 0
Edmonton 5 Arizona 2