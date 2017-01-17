Mobile
Boyle’s strike guides Tampa Bay past Kings

Penguins defeat Capitals in wild game

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Brian Boyle scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Tampa Bay Lightning opened a six-game road trip with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Ben Bishop made an early mistake that led to Kyle Clifford’s goal for the Kings, but bounced back to make 31 saves in his second start back from a three-week absence with a lower-body injury.

Tyler Johnson scored in the first period for the Lightning, who won for just the second time in seven games.

Peter Budaj stopped 27 shots for the Kings.

Conor Sheary scored 34 seconds into overtime as Pittsburgh Penguins ended Washington’s nine-game winning streak with a wild 8-7 victory that included nine second-period goals.

Sheary had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Evgeni Malkin picked up his 11th career hat-trick during a frenetic second period, and Sidney Crosby collected his NHL-leading 27th goal to go with three assists. Bryan Rust and Nick Bonino also scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray got the win despite allowing seven goals on 28 shots.

The Penguins trailed 3-0 before scoring six goals in less than 11 minutes in the second period, more goals than the Capitals had allowed in a game all season. Pittsburgh led 6-5 after 40 minutes.

Lars Eller scored twice for Washington, and T.J. Oshie, Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, Justin Williams and Andre Burakovsky also found the net. Philipp Grubauer made eight saves after coming on in relief of Braden Holtby, who was pulled during Pittsburgh’s second-period deluge.

 

Fact Box

Monday’s Games

Buffalo 4, Dallas 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 0

Detroit 1, Montreal 0

San Jose 5, Winnipeg 2

Tampa Bay 2, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7, OT

Edmonton 3, Arizona 1

