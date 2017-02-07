Blues’ Agostino nets for first time in three years

Philadelphia: Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years and Carter Hutton had 26 saves as the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday night.

Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, who won for the second time in three games after coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock on February 1, following a 1-5-0 stretch. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since January 24 and No. 3 of the season.

Michal Neuvirth made 14 stops for Philadelphia, which has lost three of four.

The 24-year-old Agostino was recalled from the minors when the team announced Sunday that forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He scored on a breakaway 2:10 into the third period, beating Neuvirth under the crossbar to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. It was his first NHL goal since April 4, 2014, as a rookie with Calgary.

Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime lifted the Islanders to a 6-5 OT win against the Maple Leafs.

Trailing 5-4 late in the third period, the Islanders pulled goalie Thomas Greiss and tied it on Andrew Ladd’s deflection with 1:29 left.

Josh Bailey had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome contributed a goal and an assist, and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders. New York stopped a two-game skid and improved to 6-0-2 in their last eight at home.

Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, Nikita Soshnikov, Zach Hyman and William Nylander scored for Toronto, who finished 2-4-0 on a season-high six-game trip. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

