The Wizard cast his spell over Meydan

Reynaldothewizard, ridden by Richard Mullen and trained by Satish Seemar wins the Dubawi Stakes race on the second meeting of Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan racecourse

Dubai: Reynaldothewizard, Zabeel Stables’ evergreen eleven-year-old, was a shining example that no matter what age you are, you can achieve success if you have the heart for it.

Making his 21st start in the UAE, the elder statesman of the flat, ran an astonishing race to upstage a quality field and claim a fourth victory in the Listed Dubawi Stakes, the first of an elite group of prep races that lead up to the $2million Dubai Golden Shaheen (Group1), on Dubai World Cup night.

A pre-race assessment of the 1200 metre contest indicated that Muaraab, winner of the Golden Shaheen in March last year, would take all the beating despite facing some highly regarded rivals.

However, it was ‘The Wizard’, given a superb ride by regular partner Richard Mullen, who flashed past the post a half-length clear of the favourite, ridden by British champion jockey Jim Crowley.

Wild Dude, a Grade One winner when previously raced in the US, filled third place with dual Meydan scorer Desert Force fourth.

Mullen, who first arrived in Dubai as an apprentice for the Godolphin stable in 1998 and is currently the reigning UAE Champion jockey, was lost for words to describe his emotions.

“My job’s relatively easy,” said Mullen, who has made Dubai his home. “A lot of work goes on behind the scenes. To keep this horse fit year after year is a pure testatment to Satish (Seemar) and his team who have kept this horse on the go for seven years and competing at the highest level.

“This one’s for everyone at Zabeel. We’ve got a fantastic team and I can’t lap any more plaudits for the boss and his team than I have already done.”

Reynaldothewizard was completing a hat-trick of wins in the Dubawi Stakes which is being run over 1200 metres for the first time. He also won the Golden Shaheen in 2013.

The Dubawi Stakes was the feature event of an eight-race Dubai World Cup Carnival card sponsored by DP World.