The Wizard cast his spell over Meydan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The Wizard cast his spell over Meydan

Zabeel Stables' 11-year-old sensation wins a fourth Dubawi Stakes at the carnival

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Reynaldothewizard, ridden by Richard Mullen and trained by Satish Seemar wins the Dubawi Stakes race on the second meeting of Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan racecourse
 

Dubai: Reynaldothewizard, Zabeel Stables’ evergreen eleven-year-old, was a shining example that no matter what age you are, you can achieve success if you have the heart for it.

Making his 21st start in the UAE, the elder statesman of the flat, ran an astonishing race to upstage a quality field and claim a fourth victory in the Listed Dubawi Stakes, the first of an elite group of prep races that lead up to the $2million Dubai Golden Shaheen (Group1), on Dubai World Cup night.

A pre-race assessment of the 1200 metre contest indicated that Muaraab, winner of the Golden Shaheen in March last year, would take all the beating despite facing some highly regarded rivals.

However, it was ‘The Wizard’, given a superb ride by regular partner Richard Mullen, who flashed past the post a half-length clear of the favourite, ridden by British champion jockey Jim Crowley.

Wild Dude, a Grade One winner when previously raced in the US, filled third place with dual Meydan scorer Desert Force fourth.

Mullen, who first arrived in Dubai as an apprentice for the Godolphin stable in 1998 and is currently the reigning UAE Champion jockey, was lost for words to describe his emotions.

“My job’s relatively easy,” said Mullen, who has made Dubai his home. “A lot of work goes on behind the scenes. To keep this horse fit year after year is a pure testatment to Satish (Seemar) and his team who have kept this horse on the go for seven years and competing at the highest level.

“This one’s for everyone at Zabeel. We’ve got a fantastic team and I can’t lap any more plaudits for the boss and his team than I have already done.”

Reynaldothewizard was completing a hat-trick of wins in the Dubawi Stakes which is being run over 1200 metres for the first time. He also won the Golden Shaheen in 2013.

The Dubawi Stakes was the feature event of an eight-race Dubai World Cup Carnival card sponsored by DP World.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGNDubai World Cup

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai World Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences